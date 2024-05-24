Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / WB to move higher court to challenge HC order on OBC certificates: Mamata

We do not accept the order that scrapped OBC certificates. We will contest at a higher court after summer vacation, Banerjee said

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in support of party candidate from North Kolkata constituency Sudip Bandopadhyay for Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her government will approach a higher court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order that cancelled all OBC certificates issued in the state since 2010.

Addressing an election rally in Sagar in South 24 Parganas district, she said the state government would appeal to the higher court against the order after summer vacation.

We do not accept the order that scrapped OBC certificates. We will contest at a higher court after summer vacation," Banerjee said.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday struck down as illegal the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010, sparking a political debate in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections.

The court observed that the inclusion of 77 classes of Muslims in the list of backward categories was to treat them as a vote bank.

Banerjee urged electors "not to cast a single vote to the BJP or any other party except the TMC so that the INDIA bloc can form a government at the Centre".

May 24 2024

