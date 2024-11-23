Vote counting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Saturday, with the final results anticipated by the end of the day. As of 11 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held a lead in Maharashtra, while the INDIA alliance, led by Congress, was ahead in Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand’s 81-seat battle, the Congress-led INDIA alliance is up against the NDA. Incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren is vying for another term, with his wife Kalpana Soren and brother Basant Soren among the prominent INDIA candidates. The BJP has fielded notable figures, including former Chief Ministers Babulal Marandi, Champai Soren, and Geeta Koda.

Who is Leading in Maharashtra?

By the 11 am counting trends, the Mahayuti-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was ahead in more than 221 out of 288 seats, while the Opposition alliance was leading in 67 constituencies.

Who is Leading in Jharkhand?

According to the 11 am trends, the INDIA alliance was leading in 51 seats, with the Opposition alliance NDA ahead in 28 seats, and other candidates leading in two constituencies.

What do exit polls say?

Two exit polls predicted a decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. However, analysts often advise caution, noting that early trends can be misleading since vote counting begins with postal ballots, followed by the tabulation of electronic voting machine (EVM) results. The postal ballot system enables eligible voters who cannot vote in person on election day to cast their votes remotely or in advance.