Eknath Shinde targets hat-trick victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Mahayuti government is aiming for a "hat-trick" victory in upcoming assembly elections and emphasized a strong commitment to securing a decisive majority in the third round of elections.

Chief Minister Shinde claimed that his party is set to achieve a "hat-trick" win in the upcoming elections, likening it to a cricket match where the target is a clean, powerful win.

Addressing a public in Mumbai's Dahisar on Friday, Eknath Shinde said, "We have been elected twice and now it is the turn of a hat-trick. We have to take the wicket of the opponent and take it with a good majority."

Shinde said, "This was just a trailer, the picture is yet to come, wait and watch what happens, we have to do a hat-trick for the third time and hit a straight sixer."

The Chief Minister highlighted that effective governance requires direct interaction with the public and urged leaders to listen to people's concerns in person.

"We have to do face-to-face meetings. We have to listen to people and solve their problems. We are ground-level workers," Shinde said while underlining the need for grassroots-level engagement and direct communication with the public.

More From This Section

CM Shinde highlighted the unity within the saffron alliance, Mahayuti, and the strong presence of their candidates, suggesting that this combination played a key role in their victories in past elections.

"There is saffron atmosphere everywhere, everywhere there are Mahayuti. I am touring all the states right now. There is enthusiasm in everyone and the November 20th is coming for the Maha Yuti to win," Shinde said.

Maharashtra CM Shinde also responded to opposition criticism of the Ladli Behan Yojana, dismissing claims that the initiative was an attempt to "buy women."

"Regarding the Ladli Behan Yojana, the opponents were defaming it by saying that you are trying to buy women," Shinde explained that the program is about empowering women, particularly by ensuring they receive their rightful financial support through Aadhaar-based transfers.

Shinde added that, through this initiative, women are also gaining respect at home, with the Ladli Behan Yojana playing a crucial role in elevating their status in society.

Eknath Shinde further slammed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for its governance, pointing to various projects and public activities that were disrupted under their rule, including halted infrastructure work and bans on religious festivals.

"Have you seen what work was done in two and a half years of MVA?" Shinde pointed out several disruptions under the MVA, including the closure of key infrastructure projects such as the coastal road, Atal Setu, and the metro car shed.

He also mentioned that work on projects outside the city was halted, and activities like temple visits, shops, and even festivals were restricted.

Shinde took a strong stand against MVA's opposition to his government's schemes and presented a series of promises, including increased benefits for women, pension hikes, and relief in electricity bills, highlighting the Mahayuti's commitment to the state's welfare.

"Why is MVA trying to stop our schemes? Answer them, they will do nothing except running away," Shinde remarked. He referred to the Ladli Behan Yojana and posed the question, "What about Ladli Bhau?"

Shinde further elaborated on several key promises, including an increase in the benefit for Laadli sisters from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100, the recruitment of 25,000 women police officers for safety, and a pledge that no one in the state would go hungry.

Additionally, he announced a hike in the pension for senior citizens, a Rs 15,000 grant for Anganwadi workers, and a major relief of 30 per cent in electricity bills for the people of Maharashtra.

He also referred to commitments made by Union Minister Amit Shah regarding various schemes, reinforcing the Mahayuti's dedication to the state's welfare.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that there will be no Mahayuti after November 23 and added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will form the government in Maharashtra.

Raut also asserted that the MVA alliance is strong and united in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The people of Maharashtra do not trust the Prime Minister's statement. This is Maha Vikas Aghadi. We three are together. We are one and we are safer in Maharashtra than you. And the second thing is that the people will decide whose remote control is in whose hands. You may have the remote control of the Shiv Sena you have made after dividing the party, but we refrained from giving our (Shiv Sena UBT) remote control to you and that's why you are irked with us. We are 'swabhimani' and hence won't fall for your tricks. I have said earlier also that after November 23, there will be no Mahayuti because there will be no CM. They will not make Eknath Shinde the CM or LoP. They will not get the majority. We are forming the government."

The stage is set for a 'maha' battle in Maharashtra as the state prepares to vote for 288 assembly seats in a single phase on November 20.

The fight is clear -- the ruling Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti includes chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress party (NCP). On the other side in MVA are Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

The 288 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.