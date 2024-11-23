Maha victory a win for development: PM Modi; congratulates JMM in J'khand

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He also congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for its win in Jharkhand, while stressing that his party will always be at the forefront to champion people's issues

PM Modi also said he was proud of NDA workers for their efforts on the ground. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's massive victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls as a win for development and good governance, assuring people of the ruling bloc's continued work for the state's progress.

In posts on X, he also congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for its win in Jharkhand, while stressing that his party will always be at the forefront to champion people's issues. He tagged Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who led the INDIA bloc coalition in the state, in his post.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled," Modi said.

"Jai Maharashtra," he added.

Modi said the NDA's pro-people efforts have resonated all over.

"I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations," he said.

PM Modi also said he was proud of NDA workers for their efforts on the ground.

"They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda... I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state," he said.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

