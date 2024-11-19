Maharashtra polls: BJP leader 'caught' with Rs 5 cr cash, denies wrongdoing

A huge political row erupted on Tuesday during the Maharashtra Assembly elections after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) members clashed with Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) counterparts over allegations that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had arrived with Rs 5 crore to distribute to their candidate Rajan Naik.

The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Virar East as BVA members, led by their leader Hitendra Thakur, confronted Tawde. Tawde denied the accusations, stating, “I had stopped on my way to discuss the polling process and code of conduct with our candidate.”

A purported viral video of the incident shows visuals from a hotel, where Thakur is seen snatching a bag allegedly containing Rs 5 crore from Tawde. The confrontation escalated after BVA workers reached Hotel Vivanta in Virar East, where Tawde was holding a “brief meeting” with Naik, who is contesting the polls from Nalasopara on a BJP ticket. BVA workers accused Tawde of distributing money to influence voters.

Defending himself, Tawde told Hindustan Times: “They thought I was distributing money. The Election Commission personnel came, they checked my vehicle, and they did not find anything.”

Political reactions

An FIR has been lodged at Tulinj Police Station over the matter, DCP Pournima Gaikwad said. Meanwhile, the BJP held a press conference over the matter, vehemently refusing the charges and instead blamed the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition for influencing the atmosphere by making absurd allegations. The Congress reacted to the controversy, saying that it raised serious questions ahead of the polls. BVA, a local political outfit established by the Thakurs in the region, has been vocal in its opposition to the BJP. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also weighed in on the incident, taking a dig at the Election Commission, saying that its job was done by the Thakurs.

Hitendra Thakur is contesting the polls from Nalasopara against Naik.

Polling details

The election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase on Wednesday. The results will be announced by the Election Commission on November 23.

The second phase of Jharkhand elections and by-polls to various Assembly seats in other states are also scheduled for Wednesday.