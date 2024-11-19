Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: BJP leader 'caught' with Rs 5 cr cash, denies wrongdoing

Maharashtra polls: BJP leader 'caught' with Rs 5 cr cash, denies wrongdoing

The incident, which took place in Mumbai, unfolded as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi members cornered BJP leader Vinod Tawde for allegedly carrying Rs 5 crore cash to distribute among voters

Vinod Tawde
Mumbai: BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde during a press conference, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A huge political row erupted on Tuesday during the Maharashtra Assembly elections after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) members clashed with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterparts over allegations that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had arrived with Rs 5 crore to distribute to their candidate Rajan Naik.
 
The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Virar East as BVA members, led by their leader Hitendra Thakur, confronted Tawde. Tawde denied the accusations, stating, “I had stopped on my way to discuss the polling process and code of conduct with our candidate.”
 
A purported viral video of the incident shows visuals from a hotel, where Thakur is seen snatching a bag allegedly containing Rs 5 crore from Tawde. The confrontation escalated after BVA workers reached Hotel Vivanta in Virar East, where Tawde was holding a “brief meeting” with Naik, who is contesting the polls from Nalasopara on a BJP ticket. BVA workers accused Tawde of distributing money to influence voters.
 
Defending himself, Tawde told Hindustan Times: “They thought I was distributing money. The Election Commission personnel came, they checked my vehicle, and they did not find anything.”

Political reactions

BVA, a local political outfit established by the Thakurs in the region, has been vocal in its opposition to the BJP. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also weighed in on the incident, taking a dig at the Election Commission, saying that its job was done by the Thakurs. 
An FIR has been lodged at Tulinj Police Station over the matter, DCP Pournima Gaikwad said.
 
Meanwhile, the BJP held a press conference over the matter, vehemently refusing the charges and instead blamed the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition for influencing the atmosphere by making absurd allegations. The Congress reacted to the controversy, saying that it raised serious questions ahead of the polls.

More From This Section

Maharashtra elections: Over 30,000 cops deployed in Mumbai amid polls

BJP runs social media drive to engage NRIs ahead of Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra election 2024: Dates, parties and voting time details explained

Water woes example of BJP, Mahayuti's failure to provide solutions: Cong

Maharashtra election: QR codes launched to help voters with polling booths

 
Hitendra Thakur is contesting the polls from Nalasopara against Naik.

Polling details

The election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase on Wednesday. The results will be announced by the Election Commission on November 23.
 
The second phase of Jharkhand elections and by-polls to various Assembly seats in other states are also scheduled for Wednesday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ukraine strikes Russian territory with ATACMS missiles for first time

74% top corporate taxpayers favour real-time compliance monitoring: Report

Tulsi, Rubio, Waltz: Why these 3 Trump Cabinet picks are alarming Pakistan

Is Delhi's AQI 500 or 1500? Here is why you find conflicting readings

Delhi pollution: CJI permits virtual hearings, rules out full online shift

Topics :BS Web ReportsMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsMumbaiBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story