Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / What are postal ballots and how do they impact early voting trends?

What are postal ballots and how do they impact early voting trends?

Assembly elections 2024: The counting of votes for all 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats and 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Saturday

postal ballot,election,vote,voting,ballot box

An elderly voter casts her vote through 'postal ballot' for elections (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes for all 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats and 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Saturday. As the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins this task, the first votes to be counted will be those casted through postal ballots. What are postal ballots and how do they form early trends in electoral states? Let’s find out.
 

What are postal ballots?

Postal ballots, also known as mail-in ballots, allow registered voters to vote by mail instead of visiting a polling station. This system is designed for individuals unable to vote in person due to reasons such as being away from their home constituency, those with certain disabilities, or performing essential services on election day.
 
 
In the last decade however, the ECI has also provided the option for eligible voters to cast postal ballots electronically.
 

What is the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System?

The Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) was introduced in 2016 by the ECI to facilitate voting for service personnel and other eligible voters outside their home constituencies electronically. The system ensures that eligible voters can participate in the electoral process without depending on physical ballot transmission.
 
The e-Postal Ballot is a password-protected PDF sent to the voter’s unit officer, while a separate PIN is provided by the record officer. Voters must collect both, print the ballot, follow instructions to cast their vote, and return it by post. This system has significantly improved voter turnout among service personnel, increasing it from 3-4 per cent in 2014 to over 60 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to the ECI. Figures for the 2024 elections are not available.
 

Who is eligible to use postal ballots?

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Officials gear up for counting in Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly polls

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Maharashtra poll highlights: Chanakya, Axis My India predict thumping victory for Mahayuti

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi women to get Rs 1,000 monthly 'revdi': Kejriwal ahead of elections

AAP, Kejriwal, Haryana

Dearth of own leaders: BJP slams AAP for fielding turncoats in Delhi polls

BJP Flag, BJP

Will win over 40 seats in Jharkhand, Mahayuti to cross 160: BJP's RP singh

  1. Service voters: Members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and government employees on election duty.
  2. Absentee voters: Those unable to vote in person due to work commitments, illness, or disability.
  3. Electors on election duty: Government officials and polling staff stationed outside their constituencies.
  4. Electors under preventive detention: Individuals detained during the election period.
  5. Essential services workers: Media personnel, healthcare workers, and metro/railway staff involved in polling day activities.
  6. Persons with disabilities (PwDs): As of 2020, PwDs can vote via postal ballot.
  7. Senior citizens (80+ years): Those aged 80 or older were included after an amendment in 2019.
 

What is the process for postal voting?

1. Receiving the postal ballot: Voters apply for postal ballots once the election notification is issued. The Returning Officer (RO) sends the ballot paper, declaration form, secrecy sleeve, and a pre-paid return envelope to the voter’s address.
 
2. Marking the ballot: Voters mark their preferred candidate(s) on the ballot paper. The marked ballot is placed inside the secrecy sleeve to ensure confidentiality.
 
3. Completing the declaration form: Voters fill out the form with their signature and other required details
 
4. Sealing the envelope: The secrecy sleeve and declaration form are placed in the pre-paid return envelope.
 
5. Returning the postal ballot: The envelope is mailed to the designated address before the specified deadline.
 

What is the timeline for postal ballots?

The application process begins after the election notification. Verified applications lead to the distribution of postal ballots. Voters must return the completed ballots before the vote counting date, adhering to the election schedule set by the ECI.
 

How are postal ballots counted?

Postal ballots are counted separately from in-person votes. On counting day, postal ballots are collected by the postal department and scrutinised by election officials for validity. 
 
Early trends during counting of votes are generally determined by postal ballots. As postal ballot voters have a larger time frame to cast their vote, this can impact early trends. The final voter turnout for elections can only be determined after postal ballots have been counted. 
 

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: PTI)

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Here's what Bumrah said about India's Playing 11

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 2

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 2: Double whammy for AUS, Harshit gets his 2nd

Live Blog 1

Maharashtra election result LIVE: BJP+ leading in Maharashtra; hits 100-mark, show early trends

IPL 2025 start date

IPL 2025 starts March 14, ends May 25; next 3 seasons' schedule revealed

Bat and ball

Big stars, IPL 2025 mega auction boost Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's importance

Topics : e-ballot voting Assembly Election Maharashtra Assembly Elections Jharkhand Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon