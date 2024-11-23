Business Standard
Maharashtra results: Fadnavis leads in Nagpur South West, show early trends

Maharashtra Assembly results: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has represented Nagpur South West since 2009

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Maharashtra results Nagpur Seat: Early trends in the Maharashtra Assembly elections results show that Devendra Fadnavis is leading from the Nagpur South West constituency.
 
Seeking a fourth consecutive term, the senior BJP leader and key strategist for the party in the state has banked on his governance track record and political clout to bolster his re-election campaign.
 
Representing Nagpur South West since 2009, Devendra Fadnavis has built a formidable presence in the constituency. His victory in the 2019 polls, with a margin exceeding 49,000 votes, underscored his stronghold. Throughout his tenure, infrastructure and urban development have been central themes of his leadership.  
 

Gudadhe takes on urban issues

The 2024 election, however, posed significant challenges as Congress candidate Praful Gudadhe emerged as a strong contender. Gudadhe focused on urban issues such as traffic congestion, waste management, and housing concerns, drawing attention to public dissatisfaction with BJP-led governance. His campaign appealed to urban voters, many of whom expressed growing discontent with the ruling party’s policies.  

Battle for progress and stability

For Fadnavis, the contest carried broader implications, reflecting shifting political dynamics in Maharashtra. While the Opposition targeted the BJP by highlighting governance shortcomings, Fadnavis countered by emphasising his developmental projects, framing his campaign as a continuation of progress and stability.  

Devendra Fadnavis’s political career

Fadnavis’s political journey illustrates his steady growth in Maharashtra’s political arena. Starting with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the BJP's youth wing, he showed early leadership potential. In 1997, at the age of 27, he became Nagpur’s youngest mayor, marking a significant milestone in his career.  

First elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1999, Fadnavis has consistently represented Nagpur. Over time, he gained recognition for his focus on policy, governance, and development, earning key roles within the BJP. In 2014, he became Maharashtra’s second-youngest chief minister, prioritising infrastructure, urban renewal, and industrial growth to boost the state’s economic prominence.  
 
After the 2019 elections, Fadnavis briefly returned as chief minister during a period of political instability before transitioning to the role of deputy chief minister in 2022. 

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

