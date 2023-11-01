Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / This is no time for experiments: Sonia Gandhi appeals to Mizoram voters

This is no time for experiments: Sonia Gandhi appeals to Mizoram voters

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi appealed to the youth and women to vote for the Congress

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Mizoram to elect her party in the November 7 assembly elections, saying this is no time for experiments and a vote for the Congress is for peace, progress and prosperity in the northeastern state.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson said that Congress is the only party that can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society. Promising that the Congress would provide security to the people, she appealed to the youth and women to vote for the Congress.

In a video message, she recalled her bond with the people of Mizoram. "You all know I am sure that Mizoram occupies a very special place in my heart. I visited many times over the years. Your customs and culture, the beauty and richness of your land have left a deep impression on me. Above all I have never forgotten your warmth and affection." she said.

"I remember with great fondness particularly the visit with my family right after the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord on June 30, 1986. The Accord is celebrated every year as Remna Ni," she added.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gandhi said that the saffron party values neither diversity, nor democracy, nor dialogue and wants to impose uniformity across India.

In Mizoram, she said, the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) say they are independent, "but are they really? No, I believe they are not. They are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram. The Congress party will never compromise with the BJP."

