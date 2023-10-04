Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / BJP chief JP Nadda to flag off 51 chariots under 'Aapno Rajasthan'

BJP chief JP Nadda to flag off 51 chariots under 'Aapno Rajasthan'

This initiative will span over 20 days to collect suggestions from the public in Rajasthan, ahead of the state assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP National President JP Nadda at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda will flag off 51 chariots to various locations in the state, each serving as a platform for collecting public suggestions. Union Jal Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made the announcement on Tuesday.

This initiative is being launched under the banner of the "Aapno Rajasthan Sujhav, Sankalp Hamara" programme by the party's Sankalp Patra Committee. These chariots, driven by public participation, will tour the state. District convenors and co-convenors of the Sankalp Patra Committee will accompany these chariots. 'Akanksha' (suggestion) boxes will be available on board these chariots, allowing citizens to submit their written suggestions.

"This initiative will be launched by BJP chief Nadda on Wednesday at Birla Auditorium at 1 pm," Meghwal said. During the launch event, Nadda will also unveil a dedicated toll-free number and a website, providing additional avenues for citizens to contribute their ideas.

Addressing the media, Meghwal outlined the process, stating that these suggestions, gathered over a 20-day period, will play a crucial role in shaping the BJP's poll manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, is also on a nine-day yatra, touching 18 districts that cover 38 constituencies. The yatra serves as part of his Mission 2030 vision for the state. During this unofficial campaign, which began on 28 September, Chief Minister Gehlot will speak with people, especially the youth, to learn about their vision for the future of Rajasthan and collect suggestions from the public.

Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. Both Congress and BJP are yet to release their candidate lists.

(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

