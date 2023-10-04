KTR attacks Congress, says TPCC is run by 'RSS leader' Revanth Reddy

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC) was operating under "RSS leader" A Revanth Reddy, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. "Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in which he questioned why an RSS leader was made the party chief in Telangana," Rama Rao stated.

He went on to challenge Revanth Reddy to make a public statement denying that he has never worked for the RSS and that he does not harbour animosity towards Muslims. KTR was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the superintendent of police office and distributing 2BHK houses as part of his visit to Jagtial district on Tuesday, the report noted.





Dismissing Congress' six guarantees, KTR asserted that they could offer sixty instead of six guarantees since none of them hold any weight. He mentioned that the people of Telangana do not put stock in such political gimmicks. He labelled the Congress party as a cunning old fox that has failed miserably on all fronts.

Speaking of the Congress party's history, KTR remarked that it had been given 11 chances but could not bring about any significant improvements for the country during its 65-year rule, the Deccan Chronicle report added. He was quoted in the report as saying, "People faced numerous issues during the reign of the Congress government. Farmers were deprived of many benefits, experienced water shortages, and received an inadequate supply of seeds and fertilisers in those years."

KTR also pointed out that BRS has proudly announced that KCR will be the Chief Minister and asked Congress if they could announce who their Chief Ministerial candidate would be if they win in Telangana.

KTR did not spare the BJP in his address, remarking in a satirical tone that Prime Minister Modi was the "God" who increased cylinder prices from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 and petrol prices from Rs 70 to Rs 100. He also accused Prime Minister Modi of making false promises about repatriating black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in each Jan Dhan bank account.