Rapido offers free rides to 2,600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30

Ride-sharing platform, Rapido on Monday announced the launch of free rides to over 2,600 polling stations in the city on November 30, to help voters.

A press release from the firm said, the initiative reflects Rapido's commitment to boosting voter turnout in Telangana, particularly among its predominantly young user base.

Rapido's Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli, said India's democracy is its biggest highlight, and we are proud to be the disruptors in making every vote count. We urge people to participate in greater numbers to cast their vote without worrying about transportation. By facilitating free bike rides on Election Day, we intend to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Recognizing transportation as a critical factor in voter participation, Rapido's offer of free rides aims to boost widespread participation in the election process, ensuring that many can actively partake in the festival of democracy, the release added.