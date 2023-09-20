Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Rama Rao also blamed PM Modi for doing favours to Gautam Adani by way of privatising government companies

BS Web Team New Delhi
K T Rama Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K T Rama Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country's unemployed youth by making false promises of creating twenty million jobs annually, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. Rama Rao was speaking at a gathering organised at Telangana Bhawan, where BJP's Kothagudem district chief, Koneru Chinna Satyanarayana and his supporters joined the BRS.

Speaking at the event, the state's minister of IT, Rama Rao, said that the BJP was indulging in communal politics to secure its vote bank in the state, the DC report said. The leaders and party members who are unable to continue with BJP because of its policies are joining the BRS in Telangana, he added.

Rama Rao said that the BJP government in the Centre merged five mandals from Telangana with Andhra Pradesh on purpose, and by doing it, the BJP violated the law. He also said that the BJP had promised to set up the Bayyaram steel plant but could not deliver on it, the DC report said.

The report cited Rama Rao as saying, "The Prime Minister, who failed to provide jobs to youth, took decisions to privatise public utilities by creating confusion among government employees on job security. Interestingly, Union minister and BJP state chief G. Kishan Reddy stages protest seeking jobs for youth in Telangana."

Apart from this, Rama Rao also blamed PM Modi for doing favours to Gautam Adani by way of privatising government companies.

As the current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024, the state is expected to go for elections in December 2023. Since the state's formation in June 2014, the BRS has ruled the state under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats. It also has a legislative council with 40 members.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

