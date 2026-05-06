ECI seeks 'zero tolerance' towards post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The ECI directive came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised on Monday after the BJP recorded a historic win in the assembly elections.

Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.

This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of the TMC office.

Earlier in the day, the TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal. The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road. This act of vandalism follows a series of violent incidents between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the state, highlighting the increasing political hostility ahead of the final election results. Earlier today, tensions also flared in Cooch Behar, where the TMC President of Dinhata Town Block, Bishu Dhar, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters outside the counting centre.