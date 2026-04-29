West Bengal elections: Exit polls predict close fight between BJP, TMC

A poll of exit polls showed that TMC and BJP will be neck-and-neck in the state, as both parties are expected to win around 132-151 and 138-154 seats, respectively. Other parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC), will win around three to six seats.

Peoples Pulse showed that TMC will retain its majority by winning around 177-187 seats, and BJP around 95-110 seats. It showed that others, including Congress, will manage to win around three to six seats in West Bengal.

However, P-MARQ predicted a different trend, with BJP expected to sweep around 150-175 seats, and TMC trailing in the state, winning only 118-138 seats. For other parties, including Congress, it also predicted victory in two to six seats.

Matrize, on the other hand, predicted a closer fight between BJP and TMC, with the former expected to win around 146-161 seats, and the ruling party to get around 125-140 seats. For other parties, it expects to win six to 10 seats.