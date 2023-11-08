12th Fail box office collection day 13: Vikrant's film continues to shine

Vindu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail movie continues its good performance at the box office. The movie inspired audiences across the country with its impressive story. On Tuesday, the movie had an impressive collection of Rs 1.40 crores net, surpassing its Monday collection.

Vikrant's Massey-starrer 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's eponymous novel about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an Indian Public Service officer out of extreme poverty.

12th Fail movie box office collection day 13 The movie has performed well so far at the box office. According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie is expected to collect around Rs 0.57 crore at the box office on Day 13. This will take the total collection of the movie to Rs 24.85 crore.

As of now, the movie has collected around Rs 30 crore gross worldwide.

With the success of 12th Fail, Vindu Vinod Chopra became the second director to produce a hit movie post 70. Earlier legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra delivered a hit movie, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, at the age of 80 and Veer Zaara at 72.

Word-of-mouth publicity worked a lot for the movie, and it attracted the masses, and the movie showed no sign of slowing down. Vindu Vinod Chopra here indeed proved that age doesn't matter when it comes to producing good quality content.

The success of the 12th Fail is proof that exceptional content can still attract the faith of the audience. The movie, based on a true story, depicts the story of a UPSC aspirant who attempts the UPSC entrance exams. It tries to show much more than just an exam and encourages people not to lose heart after failure and to restart.