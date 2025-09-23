71st National Film Awards: Check full list of winners and top honours

On Tuesday, September 23, the 71st National Film Awards will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The 2023 Indian cinema releases will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Hindi film Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery will win the Best Hindi Film Award, while the Hindi film 12th Fail will receive the Best Feature Film honour. Actor Vikrant Massey will win the prestigious prize for 12th Fail, while Shah Rukh Khan will be there to accept the National Film Awards in the Best Actor category for his movie Jawan. Know the complete list of winners and awards here.

71st National Film Awards: When and where to watch? The ceremony will start at 4:00 pm, with pre-show coverage starting at 3:00 pm, which will include the red carpet and the arrival of the winners. According to India Today, the official DD News Channel will broadcast the full ceremony live on YouTube, making it available to people across the country. 71st National Film Awards: Full List of Winners • Best Hindi Film – Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery. • Best Feature Film – 12th Fail. • Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawaan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail). • Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway).

• Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Mohanlal. • Best Film Critic – Utpal Dutta (Assam). • Best Action Direction – Hanuman Man (Telugu). • Best Lyrics - Balgam (The Group) – Telugu. • Best Direction – The Kerala Story (Sudipto Sen). • Best Popular Film – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. • Best Telugu Film – Bhagwanth Kesari. • Best Gujarati Film – Vaash. • Best Tamil Film – Parking. • Best Kannada Film – The Ray of Hope. • Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao (Chhaliya, Jawaan). • Best Male Singer – Premisthunna (Baby, Telugu). • Best Cinematography – The Kerala Story.

• Best Choreography – Rocky and Rani's love story (Dhindora Baaje Re). • Best Makeup and Costume Designer – Sam Bahadur. • Special Mention – Animal (Re-recording Mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan. • Best Sound Design - Animal (Hindi). 71st National Film Awards 2025: Non-feature film • Best Music Direction (The First Film) Hindi. • Best Film Critic – Utpal Dutta. • Best Documentary – God, Vulture and Human. • The Sea and Seven Villages (Oriya). • Best Script – Sunflower Ver The First One to Know (Kannada). • Best Film – Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man (Malayalam), The Sea and Seven Villages (Oriya).