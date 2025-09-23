Zubeen Garg's final Rites : Legendary singer Zubeen Garg's second post-mortem has been concluded at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). AIIMS physicians witnessed the post-mortem, which was verified by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate.

Before being taken for the last rituals, the singer's lifeless remains were returned to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

On September 19, 52-year-old Zubeen Garg died in a swimming accident in Singapore. He had travelled to the city for the North East India Festival, where he was slated to perform the following day.

Zubeen Garg's 2nd post-mortem: Insights

The second autopsy had earlier been demanded by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. He said, "People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg".

To give the beloved singer a final farewell, crowds of people have begun to assemble at the location. On Monday evening, CM Sarma also visited the cremation location and looked over the arrangements. He wrote on X, "Ahead of the final goodbye to Zubeen, I inspected the cremation site and took stock of the preparations". At the Kamarkuchi village near Sonapur, where the final ceremonies and cremation are set for Tuesday, preparations are already underway. The late musician will be buried on a 10-bigha plot next to the National Highway with full state honours. About Zubeen Garg's death According to the ANI news agency, the singer's death certificate lists "drowning" as the cause of his demise. According to Assam Chief Minister Sarma, the Singapore High Commission sent the certificate.

It was believed that the death might have been caused by an epileptic seizure. Garg has experienced such seizures on a few occasions throughout the previous five years. ALSO READ: Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident The singer's mortal remains were preserved in a glass casket covered with a traditional Assamese "gamosa," and a large crowd of fans waited to get a final look. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government would do a second autopsy on Garg's remains on Tuesday to rule out any foul play in his death. More on Zubeen Garg's cremation Due to Garg's final rites, all Assamese educational institutions will be closed today. Government offices in the Kamrup (Metropolitan) area will also be closed. According to the chief minister of Assam, Garg's journey to the cremation site started at 7.30 am at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. Assam police officers carried the casket from the national highway. The late singer will also receive a gun salute.

The final ceremonies, which will be conducted with full state honours, will be attended by about 85 members of Garg's family, close friends, and relatives. Outside the venue, many people sang his well-known songs, while fans gave flowers and gamosas. Despite the intense heat, medical personnel were on hand to treat patients while they waited in line. ALSO READ: Zubeen Garg's wife appeals for peace, defends manager against FIRs At the Guwahati stadium on Monday, prominent figures paid their tributes to Garg, including musician Papon, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and a representative of the King of Bhutan. On Monday, admirers travelled from all over the state to pay their final respects to the artist, and the atmosphere at the stadium was charged with emotion. According to the PTI news agency, Garg's family was also at the event, and his four dog friends were saying goodbye to him.