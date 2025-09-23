Home / Entertainment / Zubeen Garg's final journey begins after second post-mortem in Guwahati

Zubeen Garg's final journey begins after second post-mortem in Guwahati

Legendary singer Zubeen Garg's second post-mortem concludes at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). On September 19, 52-year-old Zubeen Garg died in a swimming accident in Singapore

Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg's final Rites Today. (Photo: Instagram)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zubeen Garg's final Rites : Legendary singer Zubeen Garg's second post-mortem has been concluded at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). AIIMS physicians witnessed the post-mortem, which was verified by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. 
 
Before being taken for the last rituals, the singer's lifeless remains were returned to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.
 
On September 19, 52-year-old Zubeen Garg died in a swimming accident in Singapore. He had travelled to the city for the North East India Festival, where he was slated to perform the following day.

Zubeen Garg's 2nd post-mortem: Insights 

The second autopsy had earlier been demanded by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. He said, "People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg".
 
To give the beloved singer a final farewell, crowds of people have begun to assemble at the location. On Monday evening, CM Sarma also visited the cremation location and looked over the arrangements. He wrote on X, "Ahead of the final goodbye to Zubeen, I inspected the cremation site and took stock of the preparations".
 
At the Kamarkuchi village near Sonapur, where the final ceremonies and cremation are set for Tuesday, preparations are already underway. The late musician will be buried on a 10-bigha plot next to the National Highway with full state honours.

About Zubeen Garg's death 

According to the ANI news agency, the singer's death certificate lists "drowning" as the cause of his demise. According to Assam Chief Minister Sarma, the Singapore High Commission sent the certificate. 
 
It was believed that the death might have been caused by an epileptic seizure. Garg has experienced such seizures on a few occasions throughout the previous five years.
 
The singer's mortal remains were preserved in a glass casket covered with a traditional Assamese "gamosa," and a large crowd of fans waited to get a final look. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government would do a second autopsy on Garg's remains on Tuesday to rule out any foul play in his death. 

More on Zubeen Garg's cremation 

Due to Garg's final rites, all Assamese educational institutions will be closed today. Government offices in the Kamrup (Metropolitan) area will also be closed. According to the chief minister of Assam, Garg's journey to the cremation site started at 7.30 am at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. Assam police officers carried the casket from the national highway. The late singer will also receive a gun salute.
 
The final ceremonies, which will be conducted with full state honours, will be attended by about 85 members of Garg's family, close friends, and relatives. Outside the venue, many people sang his well-known songs, while fans gave flowers and gamosas. Despite the intense heat, medical personnel were on hand to treat patients while they waited in line.
 
At the Guwahati stadium on Monday, prominent figures paid their tributes to Garg, including musician Papon, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and a representative of the King of Bhutan. On Monday, admirers travelled from all over the state to pay their final respects to the artist, and the atmosphere at the stadium was charged with emotion. According to the PTI news agency, Garg's family was also at the event, and his four dog friends were saying goodbye to him. 

Who is Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg (1972–2025) was an Assamese cultural figure, singer, composer, actor, and musician who was extremely influential and versatile. Garg was referred to as the "Heartthrob of Assam" and "the voice of a generation." At the age of 19, he published his first Assamese album, Anamika, in 1992, and it was a great hit in the Northeast. Tens of thousands of songs in over 40 languages and dialects were recorded by him. 
 
In Assam, Garg was a well-known social activist who was renowned for his outspokenness and willingness to question authority. He spearheaded demonstrations against divisive legislation and used his position to promote social causes, such as aiding flood victims and opposing a new flyover.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay & Arshad film earns 50 cr

Premium

Diwali lineup: Fewer superstars, more sequels and big franchises

OTT releases this week: The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial 2, Article 370

Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra becomes 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 for 2026 with bigger battles, new faces

Topics :Indian film industrySinger PaponNortheast India

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story