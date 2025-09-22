Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay & Arshad film earns 50 cr

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Jolly LLB 3, the latest instalment in the hit courtroom drama franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, has wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note. Released on Friday, September 19, 2025, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office, boosted by solid word-of-mouth and encouraging reviews.

It had a slow start at the box office but soon gained traction. The movie has been well-received by viewers and is performing well at the domestic box office.

Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, was released in 2017 and starred Akshay and Huma Qureshi. Arshad and Saurabh Shukla played the main characters in the first movie, which also starred Amrita Rao. The first instalment was released in 2013.

Jolly LLB 3 'Indian' box office collection day 3: Day-wise • Day 1 (Friday): ₹12.5 crore • Day 2 (Saturday): ₹20 crore • Day 3 (Sunday): ₹21 crore Opening weekend total: ₹53.5 crore. Jolly LLB 3 box office 'occupancy' (Hindi language) • Day 1 (Friday)- 13.87% • Day 2 (Saturday)- 35.40% • Day 3 (Sunday)- 41.81%. 1. Morning Shows: • Day 1 (Friday)- 10.28% • Day 2 (Saturday)- 13.65% Day 3 (Sunday)- 19.41%. 2. Afternoon Shows: • Day 1 (Friday)- 17.46%

• Day 2 (Saturday)- 32.38% • Day 3 (Sunday)- 48.61%. 3. Evening Shows: • Day 1 (Friday)- Not reported • Day 2 (Saturday)- 40.47% • Day 3 (Sunday)- 57.40%. 4. Night Shows: • Day 1 (Friday)- Not reported • Day 2 (Saturday)- 55.10% • Day 3 (Sunday)- Not reported. Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Insights Positive word-of-mouth helped boost ticket sales over the course of the weekend, as seen by the session-wise occupancy for the first three days showing a growing pattern. On its first day, the movie got off to a slow start, but on Saturday and Sunday, it saw better occupancy and earnings due to favorable reviews.

A cricket match on Sunday, which may have drawn some viewers earlier, somewhat affected Sunday's box office collection, according to some analysts. Over the course of the first weekend, the East Punjab and Delhi NCR circuits showed remarkable performance. About Jolly LLB 3 Cast and Plot The movie features a legal struggle between the two Jollies who are the title characters. They both attempt to win their cases by arguing over who is the "true Jolly" in the court system, breaking the rules, and taking advantage of technicalities. The plot centres on a case involving struggling farmers whose land is being taken by a corrupt businessman (Gajraj Rao). When he finds himself on the wrong side of the case, Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in hot water, which sparks a series of hilarious and chaotic interactions with Arshad Warsi. Shubhash Kapoor is the film's director.