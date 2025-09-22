Home / Entertainment / Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay & Arshad film earns 50 cr

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 3: Akshay & Arshad film earns 50 cr

The courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi, is doing well at the Indian box office. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark since it's released in theatres on Sept 19

Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3 on Box Office
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Jolly LLB 3, the latest instalment in the hit courtroom drama franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, has wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note. Released on Friday, September 19, 2025, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office, boosted by solid word-of-mouth and encouraging reviews.
 
It had a slow start at the box office but soon gained traction. The movie has been well-received by viewers and is performing well at the domestic box office.
 
Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, was released in 2017 and starred Akshay and Huma Qureshi. Arshad and Saurabh Shukla played the main characters in the first movie, which also starred Amrita Rao. The first instalment was released in 2013.

Jolly LLB 3 ‘Indian’ box office collection day 3: Day-wise 

Day 1 (Friday): ₹12.5 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹20 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): ₹21 crore 
 
Opening weekend total: ₹53.5 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 box office 'occupancy' (Hindi language)

Day 1 (Friday)- 13.87%
Day 2 (Saturday)- 35.40%
Day 3 (Sunday)- 41.81%.
 
1. Morning Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- 10.28%
Day 2 (Saturday)- 13.65%
 
2. Afternoon Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- 17.46%
Day 2 (Saturday)- 32.38%
Day 3  (Sunday)- 48.61%.
 
3. Evening Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- Not reported
Day 2 (Saturday)- 40.47%
Day 3  (Sunday)- 57.40%.
 
4. Night Shows:
 
Day 1 (Friday)- Not reported
Day 2 (Saturday)- 55.10%
Day 3  (Sunday)- Not reported.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Insights 

Positive word-of-mouth helped boost ticket sales over the course of the weekend, as seen by the session-wise occupancy for the first three days showing a growing pattern. On its first day, the movie got off to a slow start, but on Saturday and Sunday, it saw better occupancy and earnings due to favorable reviews. 
 
A cricket match on Sunday, which may have drawn some viewers earlier, somewhat affected Sunday's box office collection, according to some analysts. Over the course of the first weekend, the East Punjab and Delhi NCR circuits showed remarkable performance. 

About Jolly LLB 3 Cast and Plot

The movie features a legal struggle between the two Jollies who are the title characters. They both attempt to win their cases by arguing over who is the "true Jolly" in the court system, breaking the rules, and taking advantage of technicalities. 
 
The plot centres on a case involving struggling farmers whose land is being taken by a corrupt businessman (Gajraj Rao). When he finds himself on the wrong side of the case, Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in hot water, which sparks a series of hilarious and chaotic interactions with Arshad Warsi. Shubhash Kapoor is the film's director.
 
Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and other important actors also play important roles in the movie. On September 19, it was released in theatres. Star Studio18 presents Jolly LLB 3.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OTT releases this week: The Bads of Bollywood, The Trial 2, Article 370

Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra becomes 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 for 2026 with bigger battles, new faces

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Akshay-Arshad film kicks off with modest start

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2, likely for her 'commitment' issues

Topics :BollywoodBollywood box officeIndian Box Office

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story