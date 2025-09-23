Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal declare pregnancy with a baby bump pic

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the golden couple of Bollywood, are about to become parents. The couple declared that they were expecting their first child on Tuesday, September 23, referring to it as "the best chapter of our lives."
"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic)." They posted a picture of Vicky stroking Katrina's growing baby bump with the note.
Fans, acquaintances, and colleagues in the industry flooded the couple's post with blessings and well-wishes as soon as the news broke on social media.
About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
One of Bollywood's most adored couples is Katrina and Vicky, who were married in a romantic ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Their relationship has continuously enchanted fans over the last three years, both on red carpets and in unguarded Instagram photos. Their romance has now reached a new milestone as a result of the pregnancy announcement.
Fans are already celebrating the couple's new stage as soon-to-be parents, even though Vicky continues to receive plaudits for his powerful performances in films like "Chhaava" and Katrina is still a big Bollywood star thanks to movies like "Tiger 3." The internet is ablaze with excitement, poignant posts, and memes in response to this announcement.
Fans and celebs congratulated Vicky and Katrina Kaif
Soon after the announcement, fans flocked to the post to offer congratulations. The pair also received greetings and blessings from celebrities such as Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and Huma Qureshi.
“Hugest congratulations and so much love for you both,” commented Nimrat Kaur.
The official Instagram account of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions wrote, “Whatta good news! Congratulations!”
“Our Mehboob and Sanam gave us the best news today! Congratulations,” SAREGAMA Official wrote.
The couple was showered with good wishes about their growing family. Varun Dhawan commented, “My heart is full.”
A fan commented, “Chotti kat ya vicky arha ha (A tiny kat or vicky is about to arrive).” Another commented, “Wow, congratulations to my childhood crush ka.” Another fan stated, “So happy for you both.” Another commented, “Be happy, katu, u deserve it.”
According to Katrina on Koffee with Karan, she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party in 2019. The Bollywood star said that Vicky had never caught her attention. But she claimed that she was totally enamoured with his charm.
Katrina previously stated on Koffee with Karan that she believed she and Vicky would look beautiful together. When Vicky was informed about it in a different episode, she gave a theatrical mock-faint that went viral.
In order to avoid media notice, the couple dated secretly for more than a few years. From small clues, fans were able to infer their relationship. They once came upon a picture of Katrina leaning on a person wearing a mustard T-shirt that looked like Vicky's. On December 9, 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
