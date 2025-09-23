Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 4: Akshay & Arshad film sees drop

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection: Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, began its first weekday on day four, and as anticipated, its box office collection declined. Even though Navratri has already started, the movie will likely pick up speed throughout this festive week. The movie almost crossed the ₹60 crore milestone after four days.

Jolly LLB 3 has been playing in theatres since 19 September 2025. Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return to their respective roles as attorneys Jagdishwar Mishra and Jagdish Tyagi in the movie.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

On day four, Jolly LLB 3 made ₹5.50 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's earnings have dropped by roughly 73.8% from Sunday to Monday. This raises the film's overall earnings in India to ₹59 crore net.

With a ₹12.5 crore opening box office, Jolly LLB 3 debuted in theatres on Friday. The movie's third-day earnings of ₹21 crore on Sunday represented a significant one-day increase.

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall theatre occupancy rate of 12.54% on Monday. The movie had a sluggish start to the day, showing 6.56% occupancy in the morning and a little increase to 12.90% occupancy in the afternoon. At 13.33% occupancy in the evening, it continued on the same trajectory. Although the total figures supported the anticipated midweek decline following a successful weekend, the night shows had the largest audience of 17.35%. Jolly LLB 3: Insights The movie will not have any significant releases until Friday. Homebound, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and They Call Him OG are among the upcoming releases.

With 1,418 screenings in the Delhi NCR region, Mumbai (732 showings), and Ahmedabad (624 showings), the movie maintained its strong theatrical presence throughout key cities. Bengaluru and Surat also contributed with 325 and 329 shows, respectively, while other important markets included Pune (356 performances), Kolkata (310 shows), and Lucknow (248 shows). About Jolly LLB 3 Cast and Plot The focus of Jolly LLB is the problem of farmer suicides. In the same court, Akshay and Arshad portray opposing lawyers with the same first name. Together, they battle an evil real estate company owned by Gajraj Rao's character after Seema Biswas's character, a desolate and desperate farmer widow, approaches them both. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in addition to Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.