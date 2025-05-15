Superman trailer: Makers fix David Corenswet's blink scene after backlash

DC Studios released the trailer of the much-anticipated movie, Superman, on May 14. The trailer hints that the film explores the humane side of Clark Kent with his heroic avatar as Superman.

Fans are keen to see the James Gunn-directed superhero movie, Superman, featuring Clark Kent aka Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The makers have removed the scene that received backlash in the movie's teaser, which was released earlier this year. The teaser shows people gathering around Superman and booing him. Then, someone from the crowd throws a can at him from behind, which causes him to blink and even his head to move a bit.

Fans quickly criticised the moment, questioning how the so-called “Man of Steel” could react so sensitively to a mere object thrown at him.

Thereafter, some even compared him with Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh's Superman, who showed that the Man of Steel didn't blink when bullets fired at his eyes and now how could a tin can affect him?

Responding swiftly to the backlash, the filmmakers revised the scene. In the updated footage, Superman calmly walks through the angry crowd, unfazed, even as a can is thrown his way—a subtle but powerful reminder of his invulnerability and inner strength.

Superman release date

The Superman movie will be released in theatres across the world on July 11.

Also Read

About Superman trailer

The trailer started with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) who finally got a chance to have an eye-to-eye interview with Superman (David Corenswet). Mentioning about the heavy attention Superman's actions receive, she says, “Recently, you have come under a lot of fire..."

“My actions?” he replies. “I stopped a war!”

The clip then shifts to Superman in the heart of a conflict zone, where it’s revealed he illegally crossed international borders to end a war—raising questions about ethics, power, and global responsibility. Is Superman a saviour or a vigilante?

Is it Superman's fault, or anyone for that matter, that would enter into the war with the intention of just doing good?

The chaos peaked when Superman fell on the ground at one point and he was being saved by other fellow citizens. The latest trailer also introduces Nicholas Hoult as the film’s antagonist, playing Lex Luthor.

Watch the trailer here

How did fans react?

Several fans expressed their thoughts on the latest Superman movie.

One of the fans stated that, "Superman is just one of those eternally iconic mythological figures, and I think this is the film that will cement his legacy as a character who can stand the test of time. Gunn really gets Superman, and I think all the right cues are taken here."

"I liked the shot where a civilian helps Superman get up. The people are there for him when needed," another user reacted.

“WOW! James Gunn understood the assignment! July 11 can't get here soon enough,” a third fan wrote.

“'Hey buddy eyes up here' made me smile from ear to ear," another fan commented.