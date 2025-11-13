SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's look as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter

The first appearance of actor Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini from SS Rajamouli's next movie, which is tentatively titled GlobeTrotter or SSMB 29, was revealed last night. The filmmaker greeted "desi girl" Priyanka's return to Indian cinema by sharing the ensemble on social media.

Fans and celebrities, including her husband Nick and co-star Ranveer Singh , have been praising her appearance on social media ever since. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra conducted a 'Ask PCJ' session on X (previously Twitter) just hours before revealing her first glimpse of Globetrotter, during which she talked extensively about the movie and learning Telugu.

Actor Priyanka Chopra as 'Mandakini' from GlobeTrotter

Rajamouli disclosed a poster of Priyanka from the movie as 'Mandakini' on social media and described her character. Sharing it, he wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter. She's more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter." Mahesh Babu also shared her look from the film, writing, "And now she arrives…Meet MANDAKINI @priyankachopra."

The stereotype of a commercial movie heroine appears to be debunked by Priyanka's initial appearance in the movie. She is practically on the edge of a cliff, flashing bright yellow sarees, which have been a common feature of many duet songs. The ad depicts her attempting to keep her balance while shooting a gun at someone.

Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh & others react to Priyanka Chopra's ‘Mandakini’ poster

Celebs and fans have been appreciating the Chopras' look as Mandakini ever since. Her husband, Nick Jonas, wrote, "Incredible!". Ranveer Singh found his co-star's appearance "very cool". Actor R Madhavan also commented, "Wowowowowoeoe Andy Brilliant … what a look and IMPACT. You’re just getting unbelievable by the day." Mindy Kaling, close friends with Priyanka, also praised, "Oh damn girl".

Fans also praised her appearance in the comments. One fan wrote, “OMG @priyankachopra as Mandakini? Saree slaying with a gun in @ssrajamouli's world? This + @urstrulyMahesh = BOX OFFICE TSUNAMI! Who's ready for #GlobeTrotter to break RRR records?” Another fan said, “Priyanka, that Mandakini poster is pure fire—SS Rajamouli’s magic meets your unstoppable vibe! That saree action scene? Epic redefinition of desi power. Can’t wait to see you slay the screen!”

About Priyanka Chopra’s GlobeTrotter

Although not much is known about SS Rajamouli's next movie starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the producers have scheduled a huge event for November 15 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

On the day, the title of the movie is anticipated to be revealed. As the antagonist Kumbha, Prithviraj's appearance from the movie has already been revealed. JioHotstar will stream the event live.