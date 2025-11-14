Top OTT this week: This week promises a power-packed lineup on OTT, with some of the biggest new films and shows dropping across platforms. From buzzy premieres to long-awaited returns, there’s plenty for binge-watchers to dive into — and we’ve rounded up the best picks to get you started.

The OTT releases for this week on well-known platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and others are included in this article. A thrilling lineup of new films is making its way into streaming services, providing fans who want to binge-watch over the weekend with a ton of new material.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week Jolly LLB 3 • Jolly LLB 3 Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Political, Comedy • Jolly LLB 3 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao Jolly LLB 3, a courtroom drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, follows two rival lawyers, Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and Joly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), as they work together tenaciously to combat a dishonest real estate agent whose actions result in a farmer's suicide and the untimely death of the farmer's daughter-in-law. The movie's scenes are humorous, full of drama, and full of humour.

Delhi Crime Season 3 • Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Date: Nov 13th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Crime, Thriller • Delhi Crime Season 3 Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang Returning as DCP Vartika, Sehfali Shah finds an abandoned infant that will become a national sensation. She will discover some of the darkest corners of society as she continues the inquiry. ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2 box office report: Ajay Devgn film has a modest opening She will also be joined by her squad, Inspector Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) and Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal), to reveal the truth about human trafficking, child abuse, and exploitation. Importantly, Huma Qureshi will take over as an enemy this season, transforming the course of the inquiry.

Dude • Dude Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Drama • Dude Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon Dude is a Tamil drama movie that revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kural, whose friendship inspires romance following Agan's split. But they face difficulties as they work through their relationship. The movie rapidly increases with Agan's self-discovery and how his “dude” aura transforms into a mature version. Drama, romance, and emotion abound in the movie. Similarly, the scenes are humorous for the audience. Jurassic World: Rebirth • Jurassic World: Rebirth Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025

• OTT Platform: The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar • Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller • Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise ALSO READ: Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction': Estimate of Dulquer Salmaan film on day 1 Jurassic World: Rebirth, which was directed by Gareth Edwards, centres on a group of people, led by the secret agent Zora Bennett, who are employed by a pharmaceutical firm to gather DNA samples from the three most hazardous giant dinosaurs to create a medication that could save human lives. However, they face several challenges and grave risks when they set out on the journey to Ile Saint-Hubert.