De De Pyaar De 2 box office report: Ajay Devgn film has a modest opening

De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the main roles, is doing well on day 1. The film has been released in cinemas today, on November 14, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Ajay Devgn returned to the comic genre with Son of Sardaar 2, stepping away from his recent run of intense roles to revisit lighter, crowd-pleasing humour. The actor reprises his character Ashish in the sequel to his 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, released today (Friday, 14 November).
 
Actor Rakul Preet Singh also makes a comeback in the movie as Ajay's on-screen girlfriend, Ayesha. The trailer received positive reviews, and there is a lot of buzz about the movie, as per Sacnilk. 

De De Pyaar De 2 box office 'prediction'

Sacnilk estimates that De De Pyaar De 2 will make between Rs. 7-8 crores on Day 1 based on the booking data. Favourable reviews will aid the film's box office collection in the days ahead. As of now, De De Pyaar De 2 earned around 2.53 Cr India net on its first day, and these numbers will significantly change till the day is over.
 
For the unversed, the first instalment of De De Pyaar De brought in Rs 10.41 crore on its first day of sales. It was shown on 650 screens abroad and 3200 screens in India. Over its career, the movie brought in Rs 104.13 crore in India and Rs 143 crore globally.
 
The romantic comedy genre saw some big releases this year, including Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, which made Rs 7 crore, Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari, which made Rs 7.25 crore in its first few days of release, and Janhvi and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which made Rs 9.25 crore. 

About De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking 

Today, November 14, 2025, marks the release of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's reunion in the De De Pyaar De 2 film, which was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan. The movie will rely heavily on walk-in audiences if the trends in advance bookings are any indication. 
 
The romantic comedy was expected to sell 30,000 tickets by Thursday midnight, and had sold 16,000 tickets as of 5:30 pm during the day, across the top three national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, according to the Sacnilk. 
 
Advance sales opened on Tuesday, and footfalls are expected to rise sharply on Saturday and Sunday, aided by strong family appeal.

De De Pyaar De 2 cast and plot

The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, an age-gap couple navigating family dynamics. The narrative picks up from where the first film ended, following the pair as they travel from London to Chandigarh for Ayesha to introduce Ashish to her parents.
 
For Ayesha to present Ashish to her parents, Rakesh and Anju, the pair make the journey from London to Chandigarh. The main cast consists of:
 
Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra (a 52-year-old)
Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana (a 28-year-old)
R. Madhavan as Rakesh (Ayesha's father)
Meezaan Jafri as Rohan (Ayesha's brother)
Gautami Kapoor as Anju (Ayesha's mother)
Jaaved Jaaferi as Sameer Khanna (Ashish's friend)
Ishita Dutta as Kittu (Rohan's wife).
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeIndian film industry

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

