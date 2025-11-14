Kaantha Box Office Day 1 Collection 'Prediction': Today, November 14, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film starring Dulquer Salmaan was released. Before its premiere, the movie had generated significant buzz online. In Kaantha, Dulquer has portrayed one of the most difficult roles of his career. The previews received favourable feedback, with many fans complimenting the film's strong acting, directing, plot, and writing. Dulquer's portrayal of the late Tamil maestro MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar served as the inspiration for the movie. Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction' on day 1 According to industry experts, on Day 1, India's net collection will be between Rs 12-15 crore. The global opening might reach Rs 15–18 crore if the on-screen performances are well received by viewers.

The film may surpass the Rs 25 crore mark on Sunday thanks to the support of critics and viewers throughout the weekend. High demand for bookings in advance, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Trade analysts think Kaantha will succeed in the South belt, particularly in Kerala and Chennai, according to an Asianet News article. This is one of the major markets for Dulquer's movies, which might become one of 2025's largest regional releases. What is the budget of Kaantha? Kaantha is more of a content-driven movie that will do well if people recommend it. Given the reasonable expenses, it could succeed even with good word-of-mouth. Although the budget has not been officially confirmed, it is believed to be between 35 and 40 crores.