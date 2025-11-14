Home / Entertainment / Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction': Estimate of Dulquer Salmaan film on day 1

Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction': Estimate of Dulquer Salmaan film on day 1

Today, Nov 14, Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha has been released. This period Selvamani Selvaraj directed drama, also features key roles for Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, & Bhagyashri Borse

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha
Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha Day 1 Box Office Prediction
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kaantha Box Office Day 1 Collection 'Prediction': Today, November 14, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film starring Dulquer Salmaan was released. Before its premiere, the movie had generated significant buzz online. In Kaantha, Dulquer has portrayed one of the most difficult roles of his career. 
 
The previews received favourable feedback, with many fans complimenting the film's strong acting, directing, plot, and writing. Dulquer's portrayal of the late Tamil maestro MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar served as the inspiration for the movie.

Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction' on day 1

According to industry experts, on Day 1, India's net collection will be between Rs 12-15 crore. The global opening might reach Rs 15–18 crore if the on-screen performances are well received by viewers. 
 
The film may surpass the Rs 25 crore mark on Sunday thanks to the support of critics and viewers throughout the weekend. High demand for bookings in advance, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.  
 
Trade analysts think Kaantha will succeed in the South belt, particularly in Kerala and Chennai, according to an Asianet News article. This is one of the major markets for Dulquer's movies, which might become one of 2025's largest regional releases. 

What is the budget of Kaantha?

Kaantha is more of a content-driven movie that will do well if people recommend it. Given the reasonable expenses, it could succeed even with good word-of-mouth. Although the budget has not been officially confirmed, it is believed to be between 35 and 40 crores.

About Kaantha cast and plot

The film's makers have declared that it is entirely fictional, despite rumours that it was based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Under their respective brands, Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are co-producing the film.
 
The period drama, which was directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, also features important performances by Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati. 
 
The plot, which is set in Madras in the 1950s, centres on the tense relationship between Ayya, a famed Tamil filmmaker, and T. K. Mahadevan, a movie star whose career Ayya helped start. To fit his own image, Mahadevan renames a female-focused movie from Shaantha to Kaantha, which twists the plot.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's look as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter

Delhi Crime Season 3: Shefali Shah & Huma Qureshi lead complex 2012 case

'Sunil Grover battled depression before his big break with Kapil Sharma'

'Sounds of Kumbha' nominated for Grammy in Best Global Music Album category

Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industrytamil film industry

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story