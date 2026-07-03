Alpha box office: Alpha has finally made its big-screen debut after weeks of anticipation. The action thriller is the first female-led stand-alone movie in the YRF Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Supported by Yash Raj Films, the film got off to a decent start at the box office, with early collections starting to come in as Day 1 went on. The makers started advance booking for Alpha on Wednesday. However, the movie witnessed a slow start.

Alpha box office collection (ongoing)

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Alpha is now running about 2,547 shows and has earned a net of ₹1.03 crore as of day 1. With India's final collection still pending, this increases the country's total gross collections to ₹1.22 cr and its total net collections to ₹1.03 cr so far.

By the end of Thursday, Alpha had sold close to 70,000 tickets, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With blocked tickets, these bookings helped the movie earn an early gross of about ₹2.26 crore. It is predicted that the Alia Bhatt-starrer will generate roughly ₹8-10 crore on its first day. Alpha box office occupancy With advance bookings of about ₹60 lakh from 867 shows, NCR topped the chart among the major markets, followed by Mumbai with almost ₹56 lakh from 697 shows. Pune gave around ₹9 lakh from 258 shows, Hyderabad provided ₹17 lakh from 249 shows, and Bengaluru contributed about ₹27 lakh from 338 shows.