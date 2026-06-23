Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, continued its strong run at the box office despite witnessing the expected weekday slowdown. The romantic comedy earned an estimated ₹6.35 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its four-day domestic net collection to ₹53.85 crore.

The film registered its lowest single-day collection so far on Monday, falling 64.2 per cent from Sunday's ₹17.75 crore haul. However, the drop is largely in line with the trend seen by major releases after a strong opening weekend.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 released in theatres on June 19 and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day-wise · Day 1- ₹13.50 crore · Day 2- ₹16.25 crore · Day 3- ₹17.75 crore · Day 4- ₹6.00 crore – ₹6.35 crore Total4- ₹53.50 crore – ₹53.85 crore. More about the Cocktail 2 box office collection report On Monday, the movie made ₹6.35 crore net from 9,785 shows in India. As a result, its gross domestic collection is ₹64.56 crore, and its total net collection in India is ₹53.85 crore. The movie made ₹1.50 crore in the global market on Monday, bringing the overall worldwide collection to ₹20.75 crore and the global collection to ₹85.31 crore.