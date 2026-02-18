Yash's Toxic plot 'leaked' ahead of March action thriller trailer launch

With just a month to go for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, cinemas are bracing for what could be the first major North vs South box office showdown of the year. The Kannada action thriller is set to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which also hits screens on March 19. As the countdown begins, anticipation is soaring, with fans eager to see what spectacle awaits them on the big screen.

Toxic, which was directed by Geetu Mohandas, is Yash's fourth big-screen appearance. The plot of Toxic was revealed prior to the trailer's release in the first few weeks of March. On its official website, Phars Film, the action thriller's distributor and Middle Eastern and GCC exhibitor, posted a synopsis.

Toxic movie plot leaked! According to Toxic's synopsis, the movie takes place in Goa from the early 1940s to the 1970s. The action thriller delves deeply into the burgeoning crime syndicates and vanishing colonial shadows of the coastal region. In the midst of this, a man uses treachery, terror, and blood to build his empire. In this world, power is never handed over — it is taken, and it always comes at a price. Also Read: The Kerala Story 2: Release date and cast of controversial sequel revealed Over time, paranoia becomes a survival strategy as smuggling routes become battlefields and allegiances erode into suspicion. It also claimed that, “In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him.”