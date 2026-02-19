O Romeo box office day 6: Shahid Kapoor's film set to cross Rs 50 cr soon

O Romeo box office collection day 6: Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic thriller O Romeo, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is showing signs of fatigue at the domestic box office as it approaches the end of its first week. The film recorded its lowest single-day earnings on Wednesday — day six of its theatrical run since releasing on February 13.

After six days, O Romeo's box office collection in India is set to reach Rs 50 crore. In addition, the romantic thriller has made over Rs 65 crore worldwide, more than Shahid's previous two films, Deva and Kaminey. The movie is finally finding its audience and is still showing in theatres despite receiving mixed reviews.

O Romeo 'Indian' box office collection day-wise · Day 1- ₹8.5 crore · Day 2- ₹12.65 crore · Day 3- ₹9.00 crore · Day 4- ₹4.85 crore · Day 5- ₹5.35 crore · Day 6- ₹3.50 crore · Day 7- ₹0.11 crore (Early estimate) Total- ₹43.96 crore. · Worldwide box office collection: The film has reached around ₹67.15 crore globally. ALSO READ: Yash's Toxic plot 'leaked' ahead of March action thriller trailer launch · Overseas Collection: It has earned approx. ₹15.60 crore from international markets as of Day 6.