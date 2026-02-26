R Madhavan says Dubai fans are flying to India to watch Dhurandhar 2

After rewriting box office history with Dhurandhar, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is gearing up for a high-octane return. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026 — and if R Madhavan is to be believed, fans in the UAE are already booking their flights.

The first instalment, released on December 5, 2025, starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. The espionage drama emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, earning critical acclaim and massive commercial success. Now, anticipation for the sequel has reached fever pitch.

Madhavan on the ‘Dhurandhar’ frenzy in UAE

In a recent conversation with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel, Madhavan revealed that fans from Dubai had flown to India just to watch the first film on the big screen because it was banned in Gulf nations.

He added that when Dhurandhar 2 opens in theatres on March 19, the same thing will happen again. Fans are quite excited about the movie and are eager to see how Dhar advances the plot from the first instalment.

R Madhavan talks about Dhurandhar sequel

Madhavan shared, “If you look at Dhurandhar, people from Dubai actually flew down, for one day, to watch the film and then flew back. That is the power of good content."

Speaking about it, Maddy added, “Now they’re planning their business meetings around March 19 when Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing, they’ll go there for meetings, watch the film, and then return, as it’s banned in the UAE. For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV, okay? And I’m sure they could. But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people. That gives you a community experience. Cinema allows that. Watching the same film alone at home feels completely different. It’s like performing dandiya in front of the TV. Dandiya is something you go out and play on the ground, with people around you."

About Dhurandhar 2

The plot of Dhurandhar 2 will centre on Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover agent who takes over as the Lyari King following the murder of Rehman Dacait in the first instalment. The movie will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.