Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan's debut to reach 200 crore

Saiyaara Film on box office: The Mohit Suri-directed film Saiyaara has earned an incredible Rs 172.71 crore at the Indian box office after its first week at the box office collection. One of the year's biggest commercial blockbusters, the love drama stars debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara has already broken a number of records this year thanks to its impressive start, including one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, discussed the movie's success on the social media site X.

Trade analyst on Saiyaara's box office collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the social media platform X to talk about the film’s success. “300 CR? 400 CR? OR MORE? – ‘SAIYAARA’ IS ON A RECORD-SMASHING SPREE… #Saiyaara is rewriting the rules of the game… At this stage, no one can confidently predict where its lifetime total will land.”

He added, “The pace at which #Saiyaara is soaring – day after day – is incredible… The film has collected Rs 20 cr+ for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday – a truly unprecedented feat for a film starring debutants. The film has crossed Rs 150 cr in just 6 days and is on track to close Week 1 at around Rs 175 cr – a monumental achievement… With no major competition this Friday, #Saiyaara is sure to post a massive number in Weekend 2 as well.”

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week 2025: Mandala Murders, Rangeen, Ronth and more Adarsh concluded his post with a question on every industry watcher’s mind. “₹200 cr will be crossed comfortably before Weekend 2 concludes, and with ₹300 cr well within reach, the big question now is: Can #Saiyaara hit ₹400 cr?”

Saiyaara box office collection: Day-wise

Saiyaara box office collection Day 1 (1st Friday)- Rs 21.5 Cr -

Saiyaara box office collection Day 2 (1st Saturday)- Rs 26 Cr

Saiyaara box office collection Day 3 (1st Sunday)- Rs 35.75 Cr

Saiyaara box office collection Day 4 (1st Monday)- Rs 24 Cr

Saiyaara box office collection Day 5 (1st Tuesday)- Rs 25 Cr

Saiyaara box office collection Day 6 (1st Wednesday)- Rs 21.5 Cr

Saiyaara box office collection Day 7 (1st Thursday)- Rs 19 Cr

Saiyaara box office collection Week 1 Collection- Rs 172.75 Cr

Saiyaara box office collection Day 8 (1st Friday)- Rs 6.63 Cr

Total Indian box office collection- Rs 179.38 Cr.

Saiyaara box office 'occupancy' rates

The largest number of screenings has been reported in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR. Excellent ticket sales are also being recorded in places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Jaipur and Lucknow are the top ticket sellers in tier-2 and tier-3 regions. Occupancy rates on Thursday, July 24, stood at an average of 31.43 per cent across theatres:

• Morning Shows: 19.74 per cent

• Afternoon Shows: 33.08 per cent

• Evening Shows: 32.81 per cent

• Night Shows: 40.08 per cent

About the Saiyaara cast and plot

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, is about love and loss. The plot centres on Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a young writer with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, and Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician.