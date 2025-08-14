Diet, workout, mindset that keep 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth energetic at 74

Decades after his debut, Rajinikanth’s on-screen magnetism remains undimmed. In an industry known for its demanding schedules, Thalaiva stands out not just for his stardom but also for his stamina.
Anchored in simplicity, discipline, and mindful living, here are five habits that have kept Coolie star fit, healthy, and ageing gracefully:
1. Early starts and consistent workouts
According to media reports, Rajinikanth begins his day at 5 am with morning jogs. His workout also includes swimming, strength training, and cardio, along with occasional dance practice to keep his movements sharp.
2. Yoga, meditation, and kriya practice
Yoga and breathing exercises are central to his routine, reported The Health Site. In an interview cited by Telugu movie entertainment website Cinejosh, Rajinikanth credited over 20 years of Kriya Yoga practice for boosting his energy, focus, and inner calm.
3. A clean, vegetarian diet
Rajinikanth adopted vegetarianism in 2014 for health reasons. He prefers fresh, home-cooked meals rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and nuts, while processed foods, sugar, fast food, and refined dairy are strictly off his plate, according to media reports.
4. Rest, recovery, and nature
Adequate sleep is non-negotiable for the actor. After each film, he heads to the Himalayas for spiritual rejuvenation, reported The Health Site.
5. A philosophy of simplicity
Rajinikanth lives by the mantra, “Desire less, think less, eat less, sleep less, and work out regularly,” as quoted in Only My Health. This minimalism, paired with positivity and a strong social network, keeps him grounded and joyful.
The actor's ageless energy is not a product of quick fixes, but of consistent discipline, mindful living, and a deep spiritual connection, making him a true wellness icon for fans of all ages.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.