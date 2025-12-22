Avatar 3 box office day 3: Fire and Ash storms past $345 million worldwide

Since its December 19 release, Avatar: Fire and Ash has made an emphatic statement at the global box office. The third instalment of James Cameron’s epic sci-fi franchise debuted with a staggering $345 million worldwide, according to studio estimates released on Sunday, marking one of the biggest openings of the year.

The blockbuster launch ranks as 2025’s second-largest global opening so far and places filmmaker James Cameron firmly back in familiar territory — rewriting box office benchmarks. With the lucrative year-end holiday corridor now in play, Fire and Ash is expected to sustain its momentum and post strong gains in the weeks ahead.

Avatar 3 box office collection 'worldwide' Ahead of its full North American rollout, Fire and Ash generated $12 million from preview screenings. The film had already amassed $43 million from international markets prior to its US release, buoyed by early openings in key territories such as China. On Friday alone, the film earned $25 million in North America and $57 million overseas, underlining the franchise's continued strength across global markets. Trade analysts believe overseas territories will once again play a decisive role in the film's long-term box office trajectory.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection in India Avatar: Fire and Ash made an estimated Rs 41.25 crore in net collections in India during its first two days of release. The movie made about Rs 66.25 crore in India by the end of its first weekend. Despite these numbers, the collections are thought to be a little lacklustre in comparison to earlier entries in the franchise. Pandora is still making enormous box office returns sixteen years into the Avatar series. The third instalment in Cameron's epic science-fiction universe, Fire and Ash, premiered with $257 million worldwide and $88 million domestically.

More about the Avatar: Fire and Ash box office report Compared to its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released three years earlier in 2022, Avatar 3 has come with a little less excitement. The movie made an incredible $435 million worldwide and $134 million in North America at its premiere. By contrast, Fire and Ash's domestic opening suffered a sharp 35% drop. The movie now holds a franchise-low 68% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting the numerous conflicting reviews. James Cameron's original Avatar (2009) made a record-breaking $2.92 billion globally after opening with $77 million domestically and holding the top spot at the box office for seven weeks in a row. In the end, The Way of Water made $2.3 billion worldwide, demonstrating its resilience.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash The third movie in James Cameron's science fiction series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, debuted in theatres on December 19, 2025. By presenting new Na'vi civilisations and escalating hostilities between the native population and human colonists, the movie delves into a darker side of Pandora. Immediately following the events of The Way of Water, the narrative follows the Sully family as they grieve Neteyam's passing. The cast includes: • Sam Worthington- Jake Sully • Zoe Saldaña- Neytiri • Sigourney Weaver- Kiri • Stephen Lang- Col. Miles Quaritch • Oona Chaplin- Varang • Britain Dalton- Lo'ak