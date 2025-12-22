Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale: Who is Kalyan Padala, the man who lifted trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale: Who is Kalyan Padala, the man who lifted trophy?

Kalyan Padala has won the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu reality show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. He made history by becoming the youngest winner and also the first non-celebrity contestant ever

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner Kalyan Padala
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner Kalyan Padala
Sonika Nitin Nimje
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
The journey of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 came to a dramatic close on December 21, 2025, with Kalyan Padala lifting the coveted trophy in a grand finale packed with emotion, twists and high-voltage entertainment. The finale was hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who returned as the face of the franchise for yet another season.
 
After weeks of intense tasks, strategic gameplay and public voting, Kalyan emerged victorious, defeating Thanuja Puttaswamy in the final showdown. Demon Pavan finished as the second runner-up, while Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa Galrani rounded off the finalists’ list. The mega finale was aired live on Star Maa and streamed on JioHotstar.

Who is Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner Kalyan Padala?

Before participating in the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss, Kalyan was active on social media groups dedicated to Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan. For the franchise, which had previously only crowned celebrity contestants, his victory is regarded as a major turning point. 
 
Kalyan, a former army man, gained access to the house via the digital pre-show Agnipariksha. His disciplined gaming and avoidance of needless house confrontations helped him become well-liked.
 
Kalyan won the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy, a Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and ₹35 lakh in cash after defeating Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel, and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Pavan was named the second runner-up, while Thanuja Puttaswamy was the first.

When was the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale?

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale was broadcast live by Star Maa. The program began at 7 PM on December 21, 2025, and fans would be able to watch it on JioHotstar at any time.

More about the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale

Payal Rajput performed on stage, and actor Ravi Teja made appearances in the grand finale. Ravi Teja unexpectedly offered the finalists ₹7.5 lakh in cash. Even after he raised it to ₹10 lakh, the housemates turned down both offers. After that, he asked them to talk to their parents about the choice.
 
Demon Pavan accepted the offer after it was later raised to ₹15 lakh and left the house. This indicated that the top two finalists were Thanuja Puttaswamy and Kalyan Padala.
 
Six contestants were nominated for eviction on Bigg Boss 9 Telugu last week. The difficult elimination process was endured by Demon Pavan, Sanjana Galrani, Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, Thanuja, and Bharani Shankar. Suman Shetty and Bharani Shankar were removed from the show over the weekend. The top 5 finalists of the current season remain on the show.
 

Topics :Bigg Boss rowBigg BossAndhra PradeshEntertainment News

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

