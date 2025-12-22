Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale: Who is Kalyan Padala, the man who lifted trophy?

The journey of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 came to a dramatic close on December 21, 2025, with Kalyan Padala lifting the coveted trophy in a grand finale packed with emotion, twists and high-voltage entertainment. The finale was hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who returned as the face of the franchise for yet another season.

After weeks of intense tasks, strategic gameplay and public voting, Kalyan emerged victorious, defeating Thanuja Puttaswamy in the final showdown. Demon Pavan finished as the second runner-up, while Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa Galrani rounded off the finalists’ list. The mega finale was aired live on Star Maa and streamed on JioHotstar.

Who is Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner Kalyan Padala? Before participating in the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss, Kalyan was active on social media groups dedicated to Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan. For the franchise, which had previously only crowned celebrity contestants, his victory is regarded as a major turning point. Kalyan, a former army man, gained access to the house via the digital pre-show Agnipariksha. His disciplined gaming and avoidance of needless house confrontations helped him become well-liked. Kalyan won the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy, a Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and ₹35 lakh in cash after defeating Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel, and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Pavan was named the second runner-up, while Thanuja Puttaswamy was the first.

When was the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale? The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale was broadcast live by Star Maa. The program began at 7 PM on December 21, 2025, and fans would be able to watch it on JioHotstar at any time. More about the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale Payal Rajput performed on stage, and actor Ravi Teja made appearances in the grand finale. Ravi Teja unexpectedly offered the finalists ₹7.5 lakh in cash. Even after he raised it to ₹10 lakh, the housemates turned down both offers. After that, he asked them to talk to their parents about the choice.