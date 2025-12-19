Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: As it approaches the end of its second week in theatres, Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated spy action film Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down.

Since its debut, the movie has maintained its position with solid weekday and weekend box office collection, putting it well on course for another significant milestone in the near future.

Dhurandhar formally joined the Rs 450 crore club in the domestic market by the end of day 14. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, has become an "All-Time Blockbuster" as of December 19, 2025. With the largest second-weekend box office receipts for a Hindi film ever, the movie has made history.

Dhurandhar box office collection day-wise

• Day 1- ₹28.00

• Day 2- ₹32.00

• Day 3- ₹43.00

• Day 4- ₹23.25

• Day 5- ₹27.00

• Day 6- ₹27.00

• Day 7- ₹27.00

• Day 8- ₹32.50

• Day 9- ₹53.00

• Day 10- ₹58.00

• Day 11- ₹30.50

• Day 12- ₹30.50

• Day 13- ₹25.50

• Day 14- ₹23.25 (ongoing).

Dhurandhar box office 'occupancy'

1. India Net Total: ~₹460.25 crore (14 days).

2. Worldwide Gross: Over ₹664 crore.

Major cities continue to drive the film's footfalls, with Bengaluru and Pune showing the highest occupancy:

• Bengaluru: 51.25% (445 shows)

• Pune: 41.00% (556 shows)

• NCR (Delhi): 33.25% (1,493 shows)

About Dhurandhar Movie

Aditya Dhar is the writer, director, and co-producer of Dhurandhar, which features leading roles for Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik also play supporting parts in the movie.