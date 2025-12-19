OTT releases this week: Top movies, web series to watch this holiday season

The new week opens with a packed entertainment lineup as OTT platforms unveil a wave of fresh releases. From original stories to long-awaited films and series, streaming services are brimming with options across genres, making the 2025 holiday season a delight for binge-watchers.

Emily in Paris, the Premante OTT release, and many other blockbusters will be among the top releases this week to engage you enough to spend this entire holiday season. From now on, you can be sure that this week's varied genres will be on your digital screens.

Top 7 OTT releases to watch on 2025 holiday season

Premante

• Release Date: December 19, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama • Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, and Auto Ram Prasad A strange love story about Madhusudhan and Ramya's forced union. When unexpected secrets surface, their love and trust are put to the test, and what begins as a charming meet-cute becomes complicated. You will laugh, be shocked, and feel wonderful after seeing this humorous film. Navaneeth Sriram is the director, and the cast includes Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, and Auto Ram Prasad.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders • Release Date: Dec 19th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Crime, Thriller • Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Chittrangada Singh Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, a thriller film directed by Honey Trehan, centres on a terrifying case of cold-blooded murder that takes place in a powerful and influential family. Inspector Jatil Yadav (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) will unearth the family's dark and hidden secrets as he investigates this gripping case. The case will be more complicated than before, and the stakes will be bigger this time. Inspector Jatil will have to deal with the fallout. The audience will be stunned by what happens afterwards.

Emily in Paris Season 5 • Release Date: Dec 18th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Drama, Romance • Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo In the latest season of Darren Star's Emily in Paris, Emily takes on the role of head of Agence Grateau Rome, where she will have to adjust to new connections and the local way of life. The past romance will also resurface, but it will backfire at work, making her life even more difficult. The show perfectly combines workplace drama, comedy, and romance. Mrs. Deshpande • Release Date: Dec 19th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar • Genre: Psychological Thriller • Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Siddharth Chandekar, Kavin Dave The psychological thriller series Mrs Deshpande, written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, centres on a housewife who, despite leading a normal life, has an infamous past as a serial killer. Also Read | Best of OTT in 2025: From The Family Man 3 to Ba***ds of Bollywood and more When an unknown someone carries out the same string of killings as Mrs Deshpande, her life takes a drastic turn. In order to apprehend the new murderer, the police must look into the matter with Mrs Deshpande's help.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 • Release Date: Dec 20th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Reality, Comedy • Cast: Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek Season 4, which opens with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, marks Kapil Sharma's return with yet another successful season. Episodes of the show will feature candid chats with the celebs and comedic performances by other cast members. It is anticipated that this season will be more light-hearted and will have plenty of humorous moments. The new characters, including Tau Ji, Mantri Ji, and Gen Z Baba, will undoubtedly dominate the stage.

Fallout Season 2 • Release Date: Dec 17th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video • Genre: Drama • Cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins The upcoming season of one of the much-awaited shows will centre on New Vegas, the chaotic, neon-lit city where Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) will continue their adventure. Mr House will be presented as New Vegas' ruler this season. This season, the group will unearth some buried secrets and make some startling discoveries as they delve deeper into the Wasteland. Lucy may also learn about her family's involvement in the devastation.