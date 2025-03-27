Avengers: Doomsday's full cast is out, Robert Downey Jr returns as villain

There is good news and bad news for all the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans. Let's begin with the bad news: The much-anticipated movie Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed and is now scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

The good news is that the makers have announced the cast for the upcoming movie. The whole team includes stars from a mix of Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstays, 20th Century Fox’s now-defunct X-Men universe, and upcoming stars of Fantastic Four: First Steps.

However, the cast will miss some key names from the Marvel Universes, i.e., Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America). Still, Evans is set to appear in at least one of the two-part movies.

The highlight of Avengers: Doomsday's cast is the return of Robert Downey Jr as the villainous Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday: Complete cast

The Avengers (and friends)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the only original Avenger in the movie.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America.

Also Read

Danny Ramirez as the Falcon.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther.

Winston Duke as M’Baku.

The Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman

Joseph Quinn as Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

The Thunderbolts Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova David Harbour as Red Guardian Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost Lewis Pullman as Bob Simu Liu as Shang-Chi Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor The X-Men Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

James Marsden as Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Rebecca Romjin as Mystique

The Villain

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Who’s not on the Avengers: Doomsday cast list?

Marvel Studios is working hard to bring together some of its biggest stars for Doomsday. But still there are some pivotal names which couldn’t make it to the official cast announcement. The key names missed in the cast list are Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch are not a part of the ensemble.

Avengers: Doomsday director

The Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Avengers: Doomsday release date

The much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.