Avengers: Doomsday's full cast is out, Robert Downey Jr returns as villain

There is good news and bad news for all the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans. Let's begin with the bad news: The much-anticipated movie Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed and is now scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.
The good news is that the makers have announced the cast for the upcoming movie. The whole team includes stars from a mix of Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstays, 20th Century Fox’s now-defunct X-Men universe, and upcoming stars of Fantastic Four: First Steps.
However, the cast will miss some key names from the Marvel Universes, i.e., Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America). Still, Evans is set to appear in at least one of the two-part movies.
The highlight of Avengers: Doomsday's cast is the return of Robert Downey Jr as the villainous Doctor Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday: Complete cast
The Avengers (and friends)
Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the only original Avenger in the movie.
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America.
Danny Ramirez as the Falcon.
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier.
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man
Tom Hiddleston as Loki.
Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther.
Winston Duke as M’Baku.
The Fantastic Four
Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic
Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman
Joseph Quinn as Human Torch
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing
The Thunderbolts
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
David Harbour as Red Guardian
Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent
Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
Lewis Pullman as Bob
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor
The X-Men
Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier
Ian McKellen as Magneto
Kelsey Grammer as Beast
Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
James Marsden as Cyclops
Channing Tatum as Gambit
Rebecca Romjin as Mystique
The Villain
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Who’s not on the Avengers: Doomsday cast list?
Marvel Studios is working hard to bring together some of its biggest stars for Doomsday. But still there are some pivotal names which couldn’t make it to the official cast announcement. The key names missed in the cast list are Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch are not a part of the ensemble.
Avengers: Doomsday director
The Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.
Avengers: Doomsday release date
The much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.