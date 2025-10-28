Baahubali the Epic advance bookings: Re-release crosses ₹5 cr in pre sales

Prabhas Baahubali the Epic: A significant milestone for the film industry has been reached as "Baahubali: The Epic" has amassed a total of Rs 5 crore in advance bookings ahead of its much-awaited re-release. Even before ticket booths are fully open for all screenings, the movie is drawing a lot of interest, having already made Rs 2.5 crore in India and another Rs 2.5 crore from other markets.

Sales of early advance tickets have been robust; within hours of the booking opening, remarkable figures were recorded. This indicates that the re-edited epic, a significant occasion for Indian movie lovers, is highly anticipated. On October 31, 2025, the movie is expected to be released in theatres around the world.

Baahubali the Epic Advance Booking: Insights This enthusiasm during advance bookings is unusual, especially for a re-release, according to industry watchers. Pre-release sales have accumulated quickly due to the high anticipation around this big return to theatres, surpassing opening day advances for prior re-releases like Mahesh Babu's "Khaleja" and "Murari." Baahubali the Epic premiere Date: ALSO READ: Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann & Rashmika film sees 65% drop Full-fledged advance sales for many "Baahubali: The Epic" concerts have not yet begun, despite the already remarkable numbers, and further premiere screenings are planned for October 30. Bookings for these premieres have not yet opened, according to the organisers, which implies that overall advance sales may increase considerably more in the days ahead.

The enormous market hype and the trade's strong belief in the movie's ability to attract viewers help to heighten the expectation for its re-release. Expectations for a huge opening day turnout are high due to the excitement. ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Where to watch Rishab Shetty's 800 cr film The importance of "Baahubali: The Epic" on Indian cinema has long been acknowledged, and the film's ongoing appeal is shown in the current advance bookings. Owners and distributors of theatres are getting ready for big audiences, especially in larger cities. Many in the industry are keeping a careful eye on the film's performance once it opens, as expectations are high.