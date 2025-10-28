Home / Entertainment / Baahubali the Epic advance bookings: Re-release crosses ₹5 cr in pre sales

Baahubali the Epic advance bookings: Re-release crosses ₹5 cr in pre sales

The advance bookings for 'Baahubali: The Epic' have crossed Rs 5 cr, with strong demand in both Indian and global markets, signalling major audience expectation ahead of the film's grand re-release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Oct 28 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Prabhas Baahubali the Epic: A significant milestone for the film industry has been reached as "Baahubali: The Epic" has amassed a total of Rs 5 crore in advance bookings ahead of its much-awaited re-release. Even before ticket booths are fully open for all screenings, the movie is drawing a lot of interest, having already made Rs 2.5 crore in India and another Rs 2.5 crore from other markets.
 
Sales of early advance tickets have been robust; within hours of the booking opening, remarkable figures were recorded. This indicates that the re-edited epic, a significant occasion for Indian movie lovers, is highly anticipated. On October 31, 2025, the movie is expected to be released in theatres around the world.

Baahubali the Epic Advance Booking: Insights 

This enthusiasm during advance bookings is unusual, especially for a re-release, according to industry watchers. Pre-release sales have accumulated quickly due to the high anticipation around this big return to theatres, surpassing opening day advances for prior re-releases like Mahesh Babu's "Khaleja" and "Murari."

Baahubali the Epic premiere Date:

 
Full-fledged advance sales for many "Baahubali: The Epic" concerts have not yet begun, despite the already remarkable numbers, and further premiere screenings are planned for October 30. Bookings for these premieres have not yet opened, according to the organisers, which implies that overall advance sales may increase considerably more in the days ahead. 
 
The enormous market hype and the trade's strong belief in the movie's ability to attract viewers help to heighten the expectation for its re-release. Expectations for a huge opening day turnout are high due to the excitement.
 
The importance of "Baahubali: The Epic" on Indian cinema has long been acknowledged, and the film's ongoing appeal is shown in the current advance bookings. Owners and distributors of theatres are getting ready for big audiences, especially in larger cities. Many in the industry are keeping a careful eye on the film's performance once it opens, as expectations are high. 

About Baahubali the Epic 

The two-part story has been re-edited and merged into a single film called "Baahubali: The Epic," which was directed by SS Rajamouli. Important parts were played by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Nasser. On October 31, "Baahubali: The Epic" will be released in theatres across the globe, with international premieres taking place on October 29.
 
To commemorate the franchise's 10th anniversary, the two original films have been merged into a single, continuous story. The narrative is on a young man who discovers his royal ancestry and has to face his evil uncle Bhallaladeva in order to retake his kingdom and exact revenge for the death of his father. The movie is available in high-end big formats, such as 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX.
 

Indian Box Office Indian film industry film industry

Oct 28 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

