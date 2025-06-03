Bakrid 2025 watchlist: Top OTT shows, films to stream or catch in theatres

The monsoon is arriving, and so is a wave of fresh entertainment! As Eid-ul-Adha 2025 (Bakrid) brings families together, streaming platforms and cinema halls are gearing up for a jam-packed weekend of high-octane releases. Whether you're looking to unwind with heartwarming stories or dive into edge-of-your-seat thrillers, this Bakrid weekend promises non-stop entertainment.

ALSO READ: Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting: When is Bakrid celebrated in India? In addition to the films, a variety of new web series will be available on the OTT platform this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. To enjoy this Bakrid 2025 and the long weekend, let us take a look at some of the best films and OTT releases in India.

Bakrid 2025: Top 5 OTT releases to stream this weekend 1. Tourist Family - JioHotstar (June 2) A Sri Lankan family looking for a new beginning in India is the focus of the heartfelt comedy, which was directed by Abishan Jeevinth. Through their generosity, they turn a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community. Simran and M Sasikumar play the lead roles in this Tamil film. 2. Criminal Code Season 2 - Netflix (June 4) The Brazilian action series, inspired by real crimes, centres on Isaac and his Phantom Gang, who, after assisting the Ambassador in escaping from jail, become the primary targets of the Federal Police. However, the police, under Suellen's leadership, find it difficult to apprehend the Phantom Gang because of their misdeeds, which have made them legendary.

3. Stolen - Amazon Prime Video (June 4) This week, the Abhishek Banerjee film, Stolen, will make its Amazon Prime Video debut, 2 years after its Venice Film Festival debut. Two brothers watch a kid being snatched from a poor mother at a rural Indian railway station in this suspenseful criminal thriller. Abhishek Banerjee and Mia Maelzer will play the lead characters in the film under the direction of Karan Tejpal. 4. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 - Netflix (June 5) The Miller family's existence will be completely upended by the new episodes, which will continue to explore the repercussions of Georgia's imprisonment after season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. Now it is Georgia and Ginny against the world.

5. Chhal Kapat - The Deception - ZEE5 (June 6) In the course of investigating the death of a well-known influencer at her friend's wedding, a talented police investigator uncovers dark secrets and betrayals. The next series' ensemble cast includes, among others, Ragini Dwivedi, Kamya Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaokar. Bakrid 2025 special: Top 5 films to watch in theatres this weekend 1. Housefull 5- June 6, 2025 The hit comedy franchise, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, features a ridiculously massive cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. Expect outrageous jokes, misidentifications, and classic slapstick chaos. Mark your calendars if you want to experience a crazy comedy ride with well-known characters and lots of laughter.

2. Ballerina- June 6, 2025 Ballerina, a spin-off from the John Wick universe, features Ana de Armas as a proficient assassin who wants an act of exact revenge for the death of her family. The movie, which takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, includes cameos by the late Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves. Len Wiseman, the film's director, promises thrilling action scenes and a more in-depth exploration of the franchise's history. 3. The Life of Chuck- June 6, 2025 Mike Flanagan is the director of 'The Life of Chuck', a science-fiction drama based on Stephen King's novella. Tom Hiddleston plays Chuck in the movie, which explores significant events in his life by telling his story in reverse. It won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

4. Materialists- June 13, 2025 Celine Song is the director of the romantic comedy, Materialists, which stars Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, and Dakota Johnson. Modern relationships and the difficulties of love in a materialistic society are the subject of the movie. It is expected to be a delightful addition to the genre because of its all-star cast. 5. Sitaare Zameen Par- June 20, 2025 R.S. Prasanna's heartwarming story, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', marks Aamir Khan's comeback. With an emotional impact and the goal of increasing awareness, the film centres on the life of a child with 'Down syndrome' and the difficulties he and his family encounter. This emotional movie, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary, explores themes of acceptance, empathy, and resiliency.