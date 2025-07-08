Nagarjuna to play villain in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': "It's him against me"
Anticipation peaks for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' as Nagarjuna confirms villainous clashes with Rajinikanth, plus Aamir Khan's high-voltage cameo in final 15 minutesSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The anticipation for Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s high-octane action thriller headlined by Rajinikanth
, has just intensified. In an exciting reveal, veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni has officially confirmed that he will play the chief antagonist in the film, setting the stage for a massive showdown with Thalaiva himself.
“It’s him against me,” Nagarjuna said in a recent interview, confirming the long-rumored face-off.
The confirmation has sent fans into a frenzy, locking in what could be one of Tamil cinema’s biggest hero-villain clashes in recent years.
No scenes with Aamir Khan
Addressing speculation about sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna clarified:
"Aamir Khan and I don’t share any scenes in the film — our parts belong to two different chapters. But I watched his performance later... and trust me, you'll see a completely new side of Aamir. It’s going to shock you."
According to a Pinkvilla report, Aamir Khan’s role in Coolie isn’t a brief cameo. He appears in the film’s climactic 15 minutes, featuring a high-octane sequence packed with heavy dialogues and intense action. Sources suggest that Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan will share the screen during this power-packed finale, which was reportedly shot in Rajasthan. Aamir is said to have devoted 10 full days to film this segment.
About Coolie
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie is slated for a grand pan-India release on August 14, just ahead of Independence Day.
The release will witness a major box office clash as Coolie competes directly with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, helmed by Brahmāstra director Ayan Mukerji.
Alongside Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan, the star-studded Coolie cast includes, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Monisha Blessy, Junior MGR, and Kaali Venkat.
Though Lokesh Kanagaraj has built a distinct cinematic world with Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, insiders suggest that Coolie stands apart from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), marking it as a unique offering in his filmography.
