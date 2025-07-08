Nagarjuna to play villain in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': "It's him against me"

“It’s him against me,” Nagarjuna said in a recent interview, confirming the long-rumored face-off.

Opening up about his role, the Kuberaa star shared that taking on the villain’s mantle was a refreshing shift from his usual repertoire. “Being the main antagonist, I had many scenes with Rajinikanth sir... It’s him against me,” he said.

The confirmation has sent fans into a frenzy, locking in what could be one of Tamil cinema’s biggest hero-villain clashes in recent years.

No scenes with Aamir Khan

Addressing speculation about sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna clarified:

"Aamir Khan and I don’t share any scenes in the film — our parts belong to two different chapters. But I watched his performance later... and trust me, you'll see a completely new side of Aamir. It’s going to shock you."

According to a Pinkvilla report, Aamir Khan’s role in Coolie isn’t a brief cameo. He appears in the film’s climactic 15 minutes, featuring a high-octane sequence packed with heavy dialogues and intense action. Sources suggest that Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan will share the screen during this power-packed finale, which was reportedly shot in Rajasthan. Aamir is said to have devoted 10 full days to film this segment.