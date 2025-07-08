War 2 shoot wrap: Jr NTR praises co-star Hrithik Roshan's unmatched energy

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have formally wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited action movie, War 2. In addition to expressing his excitement about the movie and praising his co-star, Jr. NTR, the Telugu superstar on July 7 said on social media that he has always praised Hrithik's energy and work ethic.

According to sources, Hrithik Roshan invited NTR and his family, Ayan Mukerji, and the YRF team to celebrate by hosting a post-wrap party at his house. The film is set for release on August 14, 2025.

Jr NTR praises his co-actor, Hrithik Roshan, on the set of 'War 2'

Jr NTR wrote on his Instagram post to announce the wrap of War 2. He stated, "And it's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one…It's always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2. Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th."

War 2: Insights (Source: Pinkvilla)

After spending the last six days shooting a unique dance routine that was choreographed by Bosco Martis and composed by Pritam, Hrithik and Jr. NTR will now take the movie on its last promotional run.

A source said to Pinkvilla, “Over the 149-day schedule, Ayan Mukerji and team have shot for 6 high-octane action sequences, 2 songs and ample dramatic moments to pack a solid punch in the sixth chapter of YRF Spy Universe." The report also mentions that Jr NTR brought along his wife and two kids for the shoot— die-hard Hrithik Roshan fans, who were thrilled at the chance to watch their dad indulge in a dance face-off with Hrithik.

According to the news outlet, Hrithik hosted a private dinner at his house for Jr. NTR and his family, Ayan Mukerji, and the YRF team after the movie was finished. The source stated to the entertainment portal, "For Hrithik, War is a lot more than just a franchise, as he is emotionally invested in the film, and the characters. Much like all the films, the entire team as a family, and has called over the key members for an intimate dinner at his home".

About the War 2 ‘marketing strategy’

The movie is being marketed as a pan-India release and is a part of the growing YRF Spy Universe. With a three-week exclusive IMAX run and more than 7,500 screens reserved worldwide, War 2 is expected to rank among the most anticipated theatrical productions of 2025.

The film's clever marketing strategy is another factor contributing to its growing success. Industry rumours state that in order to keep their on-screen rivalry tense, Hrithik and Jr. NTR will be promoting the movie independently. As evidence of the movie's financial potential, Sithara Entertainments' Naga Vamsi paid an estimated Rs 80 crore to buy the Telugu rights.

War 2: Overview

War 2's teaser is already out, and during the next 37 days, the film's makers are purportedly going to release the two songs and a theatrical trailer. Meanwhile, the first-look posters for War 2 featuring Kiara Advani, Jr. NTR, and Hrithik Roshan were released a few days ago.

Ayan Mukerji is the director of War 2, which will be released in 2025, 6 years after the original instalment. The action extravaganza features a face-off of epic proportions between Jr. NTR's recently introduced character and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from "War."

War 2 promises a grand cinematic spectacle — blending explosive action, a star-studded cast, and a gripping emotional core to deliver a story that’s as massive in scale as it is rich in depth.