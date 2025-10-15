Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer

Pankaj Dheer also appeared in several supporting roles in many Hindi films, including 'Sadak', 'Soldier', and 'Baadshah'

Renowned television actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's iconic series ‘Mahabharat’ and King Shiv Dutt in the fantasy drama ‘Chandrakanta’, passed away today at the age of 68 after a prolonged fight with cancer.
 
Producer and close friend Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news to news agency PTI, stating, "He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital over the past few months."
 
The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also released an official statement: "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on October 15, 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."
 
Dheer appeared in several Hindi films in supporting roles, including ‘Sadak’, ‘Soldier’, and ‘Baadshah’. He also directed the film ‘My Father Godfather’ and founded the Abhinay Acting Academy.
 
He is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer; son, Nikitin Dheer; daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar; and a granddaughter.

