Blast OTT release: When and where to watch the Tamil action-thriller online

One of the surprise success stories of 2026, the Tamil action-thriller Blast, has impressed audiences with its blend of high-octane action, emotional family drama, and gripping storytelling. Starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles, the film enjoyed a successful theatrical run and is now gearing up for its digital premiere.

The film, directed by up-and-coming Subash K. Raj, resonated with audiences due to its fast-paced narrative and emotionally driven plot. Fans are waiting for the film's digital premiere as it prepares for its next phase after a successful theatrical run.

Blast OTT release: When and where to watch online

Blast is anticipated to make its Netflix OTT debut on June 26, 2026, according to a 123Telugu report. The action-thriller is likely to be available in multiple languages, allowing a wider audience to stream it from home.

Although the streaming site has not yet provided official confirmation, rumours indicate that the digital distribution is imminent. The OTT release coincides with the film's successful theatrical run and significant buzz among action movie lovers.

About Blast

Blast centres on a close-knit family consisting of a father (Arjun), mother (Abhirami), and daughter Nila (Preity Mukhundhan), all of whom have received Karate training.

Their lives take a drastic turn when they become involved in a conflict with a notorious local gangster and a powerful businessman. The movie depicts the family's struggles. Blast Zone was the Telugu title of the film's release.