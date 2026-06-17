Spider-Man: Brand New Day to release in India ahead of US, check date

Marvel fans are finally getting ready for the next phase of Peter Parker's quest, five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home left him all alone in a world that has forgotten about him.

With new villains, returning allies and fresh challenges on the horizon, Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to take Spider-Man into unexplored territory. Indian audiences have an added reason to celebrate, as they will get to watch the film a day before its release in the United States

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day release in India

Spider-Man : Brand New Day will release in Indian theatres on July 30, 2026, one day ahead of its July 31 global release, according to Sony Pictures. English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the movie will all be available for fans. Additionally, the studio announced that advance ticket bookings will begin next week, allowing fans to reserve seats in advance.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer 2 ticket?

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will officially go on sale in the United States on Wednesday, June 17, at 9:00 a.m. ET, 6:00 a.m. PT, 7:00 a.m. MT, and 8:00 a.m. CT.

What to expect from the second Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer?

Given that the second Spider-Man : Brand New Day teaser has surfaced, talking about what to anticipate from it is kind of cheating. Since then, in-depth descriptions of the video have surfaced online, and it appears that one of the most important lessons will be seeing the Gray Hulk battle the wall-crawler for the first time in all of his destructive grandeur.

Bruce Banner has been in charge of his alter identity since the events of Avengers: Endgame, but this will eventually change in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Gray Hulk will make his debut appearance in the MCU since the leaked trailer suggests that someone with mind control abilities will be able to bring out the worst in Bruce once more.

ALSO READ: Blast OTT release: When and where to watch the Tamil action-thriller online According to rumours, Sadie Sink's Jean Grey will be the secret mind-controller. A preview of Tombstone's appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already surfaced online, but we have not yet seen the fearsome antagonist in action. Could that finally change in the second trailer? Let us see.

More about the second Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer

While Sony has yet to officially announce the second trailer's release date, many fans expect it to arrive alongside the film's ticket sales campaign. Until then, speculation continues to grow around Peter Parker's next adventure as audiences count down to the film's release next summer.