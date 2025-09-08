Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / The Bengal Files day 3 collection: Vivek Agnihotri film off to a slow start

Vivek Agnihotri's "The Bengal Files" continues to struggle at the box office. The third part in Agnihotri's 'The Files Trilogy', based on modern Indian history, was released in theatres on Sept 5

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bengal Files day 3: Even while Vivek Agnihotri's recent political drama, "The Bengal Files," did much better financially than his 2019 film, The Tashkent Files, it still pales in comparison to his 2022 hit, The Kashmir Files. The third instalment in his trilogy, which is the largest in terms of scope and scale, has not had the anticipated opening weekend at the Indian box office.
 
Based on the sad real-life events of Direct Action Day (1946), the movie "The Bengal Files" is receiving a lot of positive reviews at the box office. The movie has made ₹6.65 crore in three days, with Sunday bringing in ₹2.75 Cr.  
 

‘The Bengal Files’ box office collection day 3 

According to early estimates, The Bengal Files earned ₹2.67 crore on Day 3, as per Sacnilk. This is a slight rise from Day 2, when the film collected ₹2.15 crore. On its opening day, the movie had made ₹1.75 crore. So far, the total box office collection stands at ₹6.57 crore.
 
In terms of box office performance, the movie has not yet shown any signs of improvement. Its weekday collections will be quite important. The current trend implies that people are more inclined to see the movie during downtime, especially on weekends, while early reviews might have a significant impact on audience turnout.

The Bengal Files box office ‘occupancy’ region-wise

Chennai had the most devoted viewership of "The Bengal Files" by region, with an astounding 83% occupancy rate on Sunday. Bengaluru was not far behind, at 75.75%. These numbers demonstrate how strongly Southern cities are relating to the story and presentation of the movie. 
 
While certain towns like Surat (14.5%), Ahmedabad (22.75%), and Jaipur (28.75%) had lesser figures, other important locations like Pune (46.75%), Mumbai (41.5%), and the National Capital Region (NCR) (38.25%) showed respectable interest. 
 
These inconsistent geographical outcomes demonstrate the wide range of reactions to a movie that tackles difficult and powerful subjects. "The Bengal Files" may continue to expand throughout the week due to a consistent increase in box office collection and the emotional responses that viewers are giving it. Its emphasis on forgotten or little-known periods of Indian history appears to have resonated particularly with audiences in the South  ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2025 winner list: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande take home trophies

About ‘The Bengal Files’ Cast and plot 

The Bengal Files illuminates the massacre of Hindus that took place in the aftermath of the Partition, set against the blood-soaked backdrop of West Bengal's brutal political past. Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri are the producers. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is the writer and director. 
 
"An exposé of the brutal Hindu genocide that mainstream narratives have long buried" was how The Bengal Files was billed. Mithun Chakraborty leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi, who served as the film's producer.  
 
In addition, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, Mohan Kapur, Namashi Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Simrat Kaur, and Darshan Kumar are part of the cast. 
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

