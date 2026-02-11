Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 11: Rani Mukerji's cop film holds firm

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 11: Rani Mukerji's cop film holds firm

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 continues to attract audiences as it enters its week 2. The film has maintained its firm box office, adding Rs 1.15 crore on Day 11, taking its total collection to Rs 37 cr

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Mardaani 3, with Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, continues to hold steady at the Indian box office. The crime thriller saw a healthy uptick in collections over its second weekend, raising expectations for its performance on the crucial second Monday (day 11).
 
The fact that the movie passed the second Monday test and did not drop considerably is encouraging. Meanwhile, it has surpassed the first installment's lifetime collection. On January 30, 2026, Mardaani 3 was released in theatres.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 11

On its second Monday, Day 11, the movie brought in about Rs 1.15 crore, according to Sacnilk, bringing its total domestic box office to Rs 37.05 crore.
 
 
Even though Mardaani 3 had its best success on the first weekend, its weekday numbers have stayed consistent, suggesting that the audience is still interested.
 
After earning Rs 4 crore on Friday, the movie's earnings increased to Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday. Momentum had a strong upward trend over its maiden weekend, peaking on debut Sunday with earnings of Rs 7.25 crore.

Mardaani 3 box office occupancy

With less than 6.67% occupancy, morning shows got off to a slower start, but as the day went on, attendance gradually increased. Evening screenings did better with 10.18% occupancy, while afternoon presentations drew about 9.76% of the audience. The movie's earnings were further enhanced by night shows, which had a strong 10.48% occupancy rate.

Mardaani 3 story and cast

Mardaani 3, which is produced by Aditya Chopra, carries on the franchise's tradition of telling a gritty, socially conscious story. The third instalment tackles another sinister and timely social topic, whereas Mardaani explores the grim realm of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explores the deranged mindset of a vicious serial killer.
 
The film, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, features Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala, and Rani Mukerji. The plot revolves around Shivani, played by Rani, who spends three months looking into the disappearance of ninety-three young girls. The first movie, Mardaani, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and came out in 2014. Mardaani 2 was directed by Gopi Puthran.

