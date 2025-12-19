Avatar: Fire and Ash box office day 1: Early trends point to steady debut

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office: Avatar: Fire and Ash, the highly anticipated film directed by James Cameron, debuted on Indian screens on December 19 after impressive pre-sales, demonstrating the excitement surrounding the epic sci-fi adventure film. Its international release started on December 17 and is expected to debut with around $250 to $275 million.

Variety, a tracker of the film industry, predicted that the movie might have a huge global premiere, most likely between Avatar and Avatar: Way of Water. The outlet projected that the movie may start at $90 million to $105 million from 3,800 theatres, taking into account the US box office.

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1

Forecasts indicate that the first day box office collections for the film in India will exceed ₹30 crore. On its first day of release in 2022, Avatar: Way of Water, also known as Avatar 2, made around ₹50 crore, and over the course of its existence, it made almost ₹500 crore.

As per latest updates for the day, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned around 7.38 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. The morning shows reported an occupancy of around 53.74%, while the afternoon percentage went as high as 67%.

ALSO READ: Avatar: Fire and Ash eyes massive global opening as James Cameron returns If Avatar 3 hits the $2 billion milestone, it will become the first three-part movie franchise to do so. Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) are $2 billion blockbuster smashes, except for Avatar's first two instalments.

Avatar 3 advance booking

On its first day, December 19, the highly anticipated Hollywood blockbuster sold more than 1,65,000 tickets at the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar box office day 14: Ranveer Singh film tops ₹450 crore mark While the latter recorded 37,000 admissions, the former sold almost 1,28,000 tickets. Over the course of the weekend, ticket sales are evenly distributed. For the weekend, the film has sold about 4,35,000 tickets in national chains.

About Avatar 3

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and Cliff Curtis play important roles in this ₹2200 crore film. The movie, which is classified PG-13 and has a duration of 3 hours and 17 minutes, was produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and 20th Century Studios. According to Rotten Tomatoes' aggregated critic reviews, it scored 69%.

IMDb description said, “Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.”

Avatar: The Way of Water premiered globally at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on December 1, before opening early in markets such as Germany and the Philippines on December 17. The film was subsequently released worldwide, including in India, on December 19.