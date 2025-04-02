Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies faces plagiarism with Arabic film, Burqa City

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies faces plagiarism with Arabic film, Burqa City

A video went viral with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies visuals resembling the 2019 Arabic film 'Burqa City', leading to accusations of plagiarism. On March 1, 2024, the Kiran Rao-directed film was releas

Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A video from the Burqa City, a 2019 Arabic film recently went viral on social media, making some question whether Kiran Rao's Bollywood film Laapataa Ladies was not an original production. On March 1, 2024, the Kiran Rao-directed film was released in theaters. 
 
The film, which was produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, was Kiran Rao's first directorial effort since Dhobi Ghat. The movie was shown at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 prior to its theatrical debut. A standing ovation was given to it by the festival attendees. Numerous industry celebrities also gave it appreciation, and it was eventually chosen as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars' International Feature Film category.
 

Laapataa Ladies face ‘plagiarism’: What’s the scene?

A social media user posted a 56-second video of a scene from the 2019 short Arabic film 'Burqa City' on the X account, showing a man at a shopping mall with his wife wearing a burqa, who unintentionally brought home another woman wearing a black burqa.
 
Using the same theme, Kiran Rao created Lapata Ladies, substituting ghoonghats for burqas. The film conveyed the same message regarding women's identity, patriarchy, and social conventions. Even the setting at the Ravi Kishan police station appears to have been greatly influenced by the 2019 film.  
 
Online users quickly noticed the resemblance to the scene in Laapaata Ladies, where the main actor Deepak unintentionally brings home Jaya instead of his wife Phool during a train ride. Since the video went viral, it has received over 600k views, and many users have questioned the Bollywood movie's originality.

Also Read

Ajay Devgn Turns 56

Ajay Devgn Turns 56: His top movies to watch and upcoming projects

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt allocates Rs 139 crore for tourism, international film festival

Sunny Deol's ‘Jaat'

'Jaat' trailer out: Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda face off in action spectacle

Mohanlal

Mohanlal's Empuraan makes history in pre-sales, gears up for grand opening

2025 Asian Film Awards: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film

Asian Film Awards 2025: All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film honours

Netizen reactions to the Laapataa Ladies vs Burqa City

Many social media users have pointed out the similarities between the plots of Burqa City and Laapataa Ladies, indicating that the two storylines are identical.
 
One took to X and wrote, “Kiran Rao's Lapata Ladies, India's official entry to the Oscars and projected as an original work, actually seems heavily inspired by a 2019 short film titled Burqa City.... Kiran Rao made Lapata Ladies, with the same theme, replacing burqas with ghunghat. The film carried the same message about patriarchy, societal norms, and women's identity. Even the Ravi Kishan police station scene seems heavily inspired.”
 
Another one commented, “There is nothing Original about Bollywood anymore". This was a topic of discussion on Reddit as well, with the title “Burqa city , 2019 short film - Replace Burqa with Ghunghat you get original Oscar nominated Indian movie”.
 
Another user commented, "So what will you call it? Inspiration or Copy?"

Laapata Ladies accused of copying; The previous plagiarism

Accusations of plagiarism against Kiran Rao's film are not new. Anant Mahadevan, an actor and director, had previously accused her of stealing his movie. He said that 'Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol', his first feature film, told the story of two brides who were accidentally switched on a train and ended up in Bombay with the wrong husbands. Mahadevan wrote, "Amused and humbled to find that it has inspired a similar film this year."
 
This is not the only instance of plagiarism in the movie. Actor Ananth Mahadevan also criticized the movie in July 2024 for lacking creativity, saying it was a lot like his first film as director, ‘Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol’ (1999). Brides getting confused at a train station was the film's original plot point.
 

More From This Section

Keanu Reeves

Lionsgate confirms Keanu Reeves to return as hitman in John Wick: Chapter 5

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

David Fincher to direct Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Batman Forever actor Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever', dies at 65 in LA

COLORS Rishtey

JioStar Network's COLORS Rishtey to return to DD Free Dish from April 1

Abir Gulaal

Abir Gulaal teaser out: Fawad Khan returns to Bollywood after nine years

Topics : Indian film industry film industry Bollywood Entertainment Plagiarism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon