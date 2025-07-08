Saiyaara trailer drops: Mohit Suri brings Ahaan, Aneet's spark to screen

The countdown begins. With just ten days to go, the trailer for Mohit Suri’s much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara is finally here — and it’s every bit the emotional firestorm fans were waiting for.

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara was initially pitched as Aashiqui 3, but has now carved out its own identity under the Yash Raj Films banner. With four soulful tracks already capturing hearts, the film is shaping up to be 2025’s most talked-about love story.

Saiyaara trailer is out now!

The trailer opens with a fiery confrontation — Ahaan Panday, playing a passionate struggling singer, unleashes his frustration at a powerful music label head. With intense eyes and a defiant voice, he declares, "Krissh Kapoor. Say the name."

Enter Aneet Padda, making her striking debut as a gifted writer who joins Krissh’s team. Sparks fly as the two creatives collide and eventually fall for each other — cue romantic montages, longing glances, and late-night creative chaos. But just when things seem perfect, the mood shifts. In a chilling twist, Aneet points a knife at Ahaan, whispering a painful goodbye that leaves fans gasping. And then… it hits. The soul-stirring Saiyaara title track kicks in, as we see Ahaan spiralling through a sea of strangers — broken, lost, unforgettable. With debutants bringing unexpected intensity, Mohit Suri’s signature flair, and YRF’s big-screen magic, Saiyaara looks set to become this year’s breakout romantic drama.

Watch the Saiyaara trailer here Saiyaara: Cast Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are stepping into the spotlight as leads in this romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri. The film marks the official debut for both rising stars. Ahaan, who happens to be the nephew of Chunky Panday, has previously worked in several short films, building his experience behind the scenes. Aneet, on the other hand, has been seen in the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry and had a role in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. With Saiyaara, she makes her big-screen debut as a lead actress under the prestigious Yash Raj Films banner.