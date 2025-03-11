Deepika Padukone oozes vintage glam at Paris Fashion Week 2025-fans react

Paris Fashion Week 2025: Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, gracing the Louis Vuitton show with her undeniable charm and style! The Padmaavat star sent fans into a frenzy by dropping a series of dazzling photos on Instagram right as the clock struck March 11 in India, instantly grabbing attention and admiration.

While sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote in the caption, "LVFW25." Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and other celebs commented on Deepika's photos. Ranveer Singh commented with an emoji, "Lord have mercy on me".

Several global celebrities, including Emma Stone, Jaden Smith, Zhou Dongyu, Jennifer Connelly, and Ana De Armas, were spotted at the Louis Vuitton show alongside Deepika Padukone. Lisa, a K-Pop sensation, participated in the event as well.

Deepika Padukone in Paris Fashion week 2025

The Bollywood actor, Deepika is seen posing on a rooftop in the photos, with the famous Eiffel Tower in the background. The actor is styled by Shaleena Nathani, and completed her high-fashion look with an oversized white hat, black leather gloves, a statement handbag, sheer black stockings, and pointed black pumps. She amped up her glamour factor.

Deepika once again cemented her position on the world fashion scene by attending the show at the famous courtyard of the Louvre Palace, The Cour Carrée du Louvre. Being the first Indian to be appointed as a worldwide ambassador for both Cartier and Louis Vuitton, she has played a crucial role in boosting India's stature in the world of luxury fashion and igniting a new trend of Indian celebrities. With her flawless elegance and ability to channel vintage charm, Deepika never fails to captivate with her overseas appearances.

Deepika’s look in Cartier’s 25th Anniversary

Deepika Padukone is taking the fashion world by storm as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, turning every appearance into a statement and proving she’s a force to be reckoned with. She was recently spotted at Forbes Summit in Abu Dhabi, where she turned heads, and at Cartier's 25th Anniversary celebration in Dubai. Being the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton, her affiliation with the houses has been a major turning point in her career.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone’s look in the Paris Fashion week: Fans reactions

Social media fans and Bollywood celebs responded to Deepika Padukone's pictures featuring the Eiffel Tower in the background. Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Nimrat Kaur, Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan all expressed their admiration for the pictures, as did veteran actress Revathy. Tara Sutaria, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rasha Thadani all expressed their admiration for the pictures.

When he saw his wife wearing this retro style, her husband Ranveer Singh was left speechless. He wrote, "Lord have mercy on me", an expression which is winning over DeepVeer fans.

The social media influencer Orry commented, “What’s that ?? A hat ?? A crazy funky junky hat".

Choreographer Karishma Chavan commented, “All hail the queen.”

“Elegance at its finest, ma’am. Stunning!” reacted one user while another wrote, “Mumma is unstoppable.”

“The flavour she adds is totally intriguing always,” praised another user.